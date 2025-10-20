Arkansas High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Arkansas high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Arkansas Top 25 remains the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 7A computer rankings, Bryant.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Arkansas high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
AAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Junction City (6-1)
2. Mount Ida (6-1)
3. East Poinsett County (6-1)
4. Hampton (6-1)
5. Carlisle (6-1)
6. Earle (5-2)
7. Hector (6-1)
8. Bearden (5-2)
9. Murfreesboro (5-2)
10. Des Arc (5-2)
11. Cross County (5-2)
12. Gurdon (4-3)
13. Conway Christian (4-3)
14. Marked Tree (4-3)
15. Magazine (4-2)
16. Poyen (3-4)
17. Foreman (3-4)
18. Spring Hill (4-3)
19. Mountainburg (3-4)
20. Dierks (3-4)
21. England (3-4)
22. McCrory (3-4)
23. Mineral Springs (1-6)
24. Bigelow (2-5)
25. Hazen (2-5)
AAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Mansfield (7-0)
2. Salem (7-0)
3. Charleston (6-1)
4. Bismarck (6-1)
5. Smackover (6-1)
6. Mayflower (7-0)
7. Glen Rose (6-1)
8. Fordyce (6-1)
9. Paris (6-1)
10. Prescott (6-1)
11. Rivercrest (5-2)
12. Atkins (6-1)
13. Quitman (6-1)
14. Magnet Cove (5-2)
15. Booneville (5-2)
16. Dumas (5-2)
17. Newport (5-2)
18. Walnut Ridge (5-2)
19. Cutter-Morning Star (5-2)
20. Fouke (4-3)
21. Lavaca (4-3)
22. Rison (3-3)
23. McGehee (4-3)
24. Palestine-Wheatley (4-3)
25. Drew Central (3-4)
AAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Dardanelle (7-0)
2. Stuttgart (7-0)
3. Southside (7-0)
4. Arkadelphia (6-1)
5. Gosnell (8-0)
6. Elkins (6-1)
7. Hamburg (6-1)
8. Clinton (6-1)
9. Ozark (6-1)
10. Nashville (5-2)
11. Gentry (6-1)
12. Mills University (6-1)
13. Bauxite (4-3)
14. Blytheville (4-2)
15. Gravette (6-1)
16. Mena (5-2)
17. Warren (5-2)
18. Pottsville (4-3)
19. Helena (4-3)
20. Malvern (4-3)
21. Lonoke (5-2)
22. Harmony Grove (4-3)
23. Pocahontas (3-3)
24. Lamar (3-4)
25. Fountain Lake (3-4)
AAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Greenbrier (7-0)
2. Robinson (7-0)
3. Searcy (7-0)
4. Hot Springs (6-1)
5. Lakeside (6-1)
6. Valley View (6-1)
7. Morrilton (6-1)
8. Farmington (5-2)
9. Maumelle (5-2)
10. Parkview (4-3)
11. Nettleton (5-2)
12. Camden Fairview (4-3)
13. Harrison (3-4)
14. Magnolia (3-4)
15. Beebe (4-3)
16. Harding Academy (4-3)
17. Vilonia (3-4)
18. Alma (2-5)
19. De Queen (3-4)
20. Jacksonville (2-5)
21. Batesville (2-5)
22. Paragould (3-4)
23. Pine Bluff (1-6)
24. White Hall (1-6)
25. Hope (1-6)
AAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Greenwood (7-0)
2. Shiloh Christian (5-2)
3. Mountain Home (6-1)
4. Sylvan Hills (6-1)
5. Benton (5-2)
6. Van Buren (5-2)
7. Jonesboro (4-3)
8. El Dorado (4-3)
9. Marion (4-3)
10. Southside (4-3)
11. Sheridan (3-4)
12. Lake Hamilton (2-5)
13. Siloam Springs (2-5)
14. Russellville (0-7)
15. Catholic (2-5)
16. West Memphis (0-7)
AAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Bryant (7-0)
2. Bentonville (7-0)
3. Rogers (7-0)
4. Conway (6-1)
5. Bentonville West (5-2)
6. Little Rock Christian Academy (5-2)
7. Fayetteville (3-3)
8. Springdale (3-4)
9. Pulaski Academy (2-5)
10. Cabot (2-5)
11. Har-Ber (2-5)
12. Central (2-5)
13. North Little Rock (2-5)
14. Rogers Heritage (1-6)
15. Little Rock Southwest (0-7)
16. Northside (0-7)