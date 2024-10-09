Arkansas high school football computer rankings (10/7/2024)
Another week of the 2024 Arkansas high school football season has concluded, and High School on SI is continuing its weekly computer rankings for the season.
The Fayetteville Bulldogs found their way to the top four of this week's 7A computer rankings after coming out on top in a close 41-38 victory over Rogers last week. The Bulldogs look to continue their success Friday when they host Northside.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Arkansas football computer rankings, as of Oct. 7, 2024:
ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
