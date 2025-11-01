Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025
The 2025 Arkansas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 10.
Arkansas High School Football Schedule & Scores — October 31, 2025
Alma 35, Pea Ridge 20
Arkadelphia 63, Genoa Central 0
Arkansas 57, Hope 10
Atkins 42, Yellville-Summit 7
Bald Knob 46, Riverview 13
Baptist Prep 48, Clarendon 0
Barton 32, Lakeside 20
Batesville 28, Greene County Tech 27
Bauxite 72, Ashdown 44
Beebe 45, Watson Chapel 22
Bentonville 63, Springdale 7
Bentonville West 56, Northside 0
Benton 49, West Memphis 19
Berryville 31, Lincoln 15
Bismarck 47, Centerpoint 6
Blytheville 21, Pocahontas 20
Brookland 21, Paragould 6
Bryant 38, North Little Rock 7
Cabot 42, Central 21
Carlisle 58, England 8
Cedar Ridge 62, Rector 26
Cedarville 14, Lavaca 8
Charleston 21, Booneville 7
Clinton 41, Mena 7
Conway 55, Little Rock Christian Academy 17
Corning 52, Rose Bud 6
Cross County 44, Marked Tree 20
Cutter-Morning Star 55, Magnet Cove 26
Danville 44, Two Rivers 14
Dardanelle 40, Pottsville 0
Drew Central 35, Palestine-Wheatley 26
Earle 60, Izard County 0
East Poinsett County 69, Des Arc 28
El Dorado 44, Jonesboro 21
Elkins 21, Gravette 16
Farmington 56, Clarksville 0
Fayetteville 51, Rogers Heritage 7
Fordyce 20, Rison 14
Foreman 52, Gurdon 20
Forrest City 52, Heber Springs 28
Fountain Lake 48, Harmony Grove 28
Glen Rose 56, Paris 14
Greenbrier 49, Harrison 20
Greenwood 56, Southside 22
Hackett 44, West Fork 16
Hamburg 43, DeWitt 8
Hampton 44, Hazen 16
Har-Ber 19, Rogers 4
Harding Academy 34, Wynne 9
Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 43, Horatio 8
Hector 32, Conway Christian 12
Highland 48, Westside 0
Hot Springs 42, Camden Fairview 21
Huntsville 37, Green Forest 34
Jacksonville 49, White Hall 8
Jessieville 36, Perryville 20
Junction City 64, Lafayette County 6
Lonoke 44, Hall 6
Magazine 33, Mountain Pine 12
Magnolia 52, De Queen 30
Mansfield 52, Greenland 6
Marion 48, Catholic 10
Mayflower 7, Salem 12
McGehee 50, Dumas 22
Melbourne 55, Episcopal 8
Mills University 47, Central Arkansas Christian 21
Mineral Springs 46, Dierks 22
Monticello 28, Crossett 7
Morrilton 42, Vilonia 14
Mountain Home 44, Van Buren 20
Nashville 42, Malvern 14
Nettleton 14, Valley View 14
Newport 40, Hoxie 12
Osceola 56, Piggott 0
Ozark 47, Lamar 0
Parkview 24, Lakeside 22
Poyen 50, Bearden 14
Prairie Grove 52, Gentry 50
Pulaski Academy 49, Little Rock Southwest 22
Quitman 75, Mountain View 21
Rivercrest 42, Manila 15
Robinson 35, Pine Bluff 0
Rogers 42, Har-Ber 19
Salem 12, Mayflower 7
Searcy 47, Maumelle 40
Shiloh Christian 63, Lake Hamilton 12
Siloam Springs 21, Russellville 6
Smackover 49, Prescott 13
Southside 41, Trumann 8
Spring Hill 20, Murfreesboro 14
Stuttgart 42, Star City 7
Subiaco Academy 54, Marshall 24
Sylvan Hills 84, Sheridan 48
Valley View 21, Nettleton 14
Waldron 34, Dover 14
Walnut Ridge 56, Harrisburg 20
Warren 58, Helena 26
Woodlawn 60, Marvell-Elaine 20