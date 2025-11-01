High School

Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025

The 2025 Arkansas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 10.

Alma 35, Pea Ridge 20

Arkadelphia 63, Genoa Central 0

Arkansas 57, Hope 10

Atkins 42, Yellville-Summit 7

Bald Knob 46, Riverview 13

Baptist Prep 48, Clarendon 0

Barton 32, Lakeside 20

Batesville 28, Greene County Tech 27

Bauxite 72, Ashdown 44

Beebe 45, Watson Chapel 22

Bentonville 63, Springdale 7

Bentonville West 56, Northside 0

Benton 49, West Memphis 19

Berryville 31, Lincoln 15

Bismarck 47, Centerpoint 6

Blytheville 21, Pocahontas 20

Brookland 21, Paragould 6

Bryant 38, North Little Rock 7

Cabot 42, Central 21

Carlisle 58, England 8

Cedar Ridge 62, Rector 26

Cedarville 14, Lavaca 8

Charleston 21, Booneville 7

Clinton 41, Mena 7

Conway 55, Little Rock Christian Academy 17

Corning 52, Rose Bud 6

Cross County 44, Marked Tree 20

Cutter-Morning Star 55, Magnet Cove 26

Danville 44, Two Rivers 14

Dardanelle 40, Pottsville 0

Drew Central 35, Palestine-Wheatley 26

Earle 60, Izard County 0

East Poinsett County 69, Des Arc 28

El Dorado 44, Jonesboro 21

Elkins 21, Gravette 16

Farmington 56, Clarksville 0

Fayetteville 51, Rogers Heritage 7

Fordyce 20, Rison 14

Foreman 52, Gurdon 20

Forrest City 52, Heber Springs 28

Fountain Lake 48, Harmony Grove 28

Glen Rose 56, Paris 14

Greenbrier 49, Harrison 20

Greenwood 56, Southside 22

Hackett 44, West Fork 16

Hamburg 43, DeWitt 8

Hampton 44, Hazen 16

Har-Ber 19, Rogers 4

Harding Academy 34, Wynne 9

Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 43, Horatio 8

Hector 32, Conway Christian 12

Highland 48, Westside 0

Hot Springs 42, Camden Fairview 21

Huntsville 37, Green Forest 34

Jacksonville 49, White Hall 8

Jessieville 36, Perryville 20

Junction City 64, Lafayette County 6

Lonoke 44, Hall 6

Magazine 33, Mountain Pine 12

Magnolia 52, De Queen 30

Mansfield 52, Greenland 6

Marion 48, Catholic 10

Mayflower 7, Salem 12

McGehee 50, Dumas 22

Melbourne 55, Episcopal 8

Mills University 47, Central Arkansas Christian 21

Mineral Springs 46, Dierks 22

Monticello 28, Crossett 7

Morrilton 42, Vilonia 14

Mountain Home 44, Van Buren 20

Nashville 42, Malvern 14

Nettleton 14, Valley View 14

Newport 40, Hoxie 12

Osceola 56, Piggott 0

Ozark 47, Lamar 0

Parkview 24, Lakeside 22

Poyen 50, Bearden 14

Prairie Grove 52, Gentry 50

Pulaski Academy 49, Little Rock Southwest 22

Quitman 75, Mountain View 21

Rivercrest 42, Manila 15

Robinson 35, Pine Bluff 0

Rogers 42, Har-Ber 19

Salem 12, Mayflower 7

Searcy 47, Maumelle 40

Shiloh Christian 63, Lake Hamilton 12

Siloam Springs 21, Russellville 6

Smackover 49, Prescott 13

Southside 41, Trumann 8

Spring Hill 20, Murfreesboro 14

Stuttgart 42, Star City 7

Subiaco Academy 54, Marshall 24

Sylvan Hills 84, Sheridan 48

Valley View 21, Nettleton 14

Waldron 34, Dover 14

Walnut Ridge 56, Harrisburg 20

Warren 58, Helena 26

Woodlawn 60, Marvell-Elaine 20

