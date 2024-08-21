Arkansas high school football: Greenwood receiver returns to Newport, Conway running back injured
Aamonii “Money” Wren will play football for Newport after all.
The junior wide receiver announced he had transferred to Greenwood in late July. He finished the 7-on-7 season with the defending 6A state champions and began summer practice. He confirmed via social media message that he returned to Newport this week.
As a sophomore for the Greyhounds, Wren, a 6-foot, 160-pounder, totaled more than 1,800 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns, while also amassing 40 tackles and 5 interceptions on defense. Wren earned Class 3A all-state and other local and statewide media honors for his play in 2023.
The news is welcome for Greyhounds head coach Brian Reardon. The Greyhounds also added standout running back Kiandrea Barker earlier this summer when he transferred from Beebe back to Newport for his senior season. Barker grew up in Newport before transferring to Beebe in high school, starring a sophomore for the Badgers.
Conway transfer running back sidelined with serious leg injury
Conway senior running back Will Moore said on social media Tuesday, he could miss most of the 2024 senior season. The Colorado Springs (Colo.) Christian High School transfer said he has a broken fibula and a stretched ankle ligament. The social media post said he hopes to be healthy enough to play at least one or two games at the end of the season. Moore said via social media message that he was fighting for the starting running back spot when he was injured.
Moore ran for 1,072 yards on 177 carries with 20 touchdowns last fall. Moore, who also played linebacker at Christian, reports he has some Division II recruiting interest.
