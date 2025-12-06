Arkansas High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - December 5, 2025
The 2025 Arkansas high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the semi-finals and championships.
Bryant 27, Bentonville 7
Cross County 20, East Poinsett County 14
Dardanelle 56, Warren 36
Elkins 55, Stuttgart 21
Fordyce 18, Booneville 13
Mansfield 48, Salem 22
