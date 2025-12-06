High School

Arkansas High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - December 5, 2025

The 2025 Arkansas high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the semi-finals and championships.

Bryant 27, Bentonville 7

Cross County 20, East Poinsett County 14

Dardanelle 56, Warren 36

Elkins 55, Stuttgart 21

Fordyce 18, Booneville 13

Mansfield 48, Salem 22

