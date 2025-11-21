Arkansas High School Football Playoff Schedules and Scores (AAA) - November 21, 2025
There are 34 games scheduled on Friday, November 21, including 19 games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Arkansas High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup tonight includes No. 18 Farmington at No. 4 Robinson.
Arkansas High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, November 21, 2025
With 19 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2025 Arkansas high school football playoffs continue.
All Arkansas High School Football Games
7A Football Schedule - November 21, 2025
There are four games scheduled in the 7A Class on Friday, November 21.
View All 7A High School Football Games
6A Football Schedule - November 21, 2025
There are four games scheduled in the 6A Class on Friday, November 21.
View All 6A High School Football Games
5A Football Schedule - November 21, 2025
There are four games scheduled in the 5A Class on Friday, November 21.
View All 5A High School Football Games
4A Football Schedule - November 21, 2025
There are eight games scheduled in the 4A Class on Friday, November 21.
View All 4A High School Football Games
3A Football Schedule - November 21, 2025
There are eight games scheduled in the 3A Class on Friday, November 21.
View All 3A High School Football Games
2A Football Schedule - November 21, 2025
There are four games scheduled in the 2A Class on Friday, November 21.
View All 2A High School Football Games
8-Man Football Schedule - November 21, 2025
There are two games scheduled in the 8-Man Class on Friday, November 21.
View All 8-Man High School Football Games
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.