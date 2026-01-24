Vote: Who is the 2025 Long Island High School Defensive Back of the Year?
The 2025 high school football season in New York State has come and gone.
Fans will now get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best in their respective position.
High School On SI recently compiled a list of the best quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen and linebackers out of Long Island. The final list includes defensive backs.
There are hundreds of outstanding players on Long Island, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. We try to include as many athletes as possible. (Athletes in the poll are listed in alphabetical order)
Voting ends Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at 11:59 PM PT
Greyson Cabrera, Northport, senior
At safety, Cabrera finished with 10 tackles for a loss, four sacks and four interceptions for the Tigers.
Michael Cascione, Smithtown West, senior
Cascione had 10 tackles for a loss, five interceptions, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Also, for Smithtown West, the senior racked up 1,650 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.
Joey Karpowicz, Ward Melville, junior
Karpowicz is considered a top-tier cornerback and receiver. On defense, the junior finished with four interceptions, 39 tackles and a pass deflection. On offense, he had 37 catches for 763 yards and nine scores.
Livs Kuplins, East Hampton, senior
Kuplins tallied three interceptions and seven pass breakups for the Bonackers. He also had 10 TDs as a receiver.
Ryan Leary, Carle Place, senior
Leary tallied three interceptions for the Frogs. The senior also had 1,513 all-purpose yards and 15 TDs. As a kicker, he had five field goals.
Kevin Moore, St. Anthony’s, senior
Moore recorded 57 tackles (five for a loss), two sacks, two interceptions (returned one for a TD), a pass deflection and a caused fumble for the Friars. The senior also had six TD receptions.
Devin Paccione, Wantagh, senior
Paccione had 55 tackles, four interceptions and four caused fumbles for the Warriors. He also had eight total TDs on offense.
Ian Williams, Holy Trinity, senior
At strong safety, Williams racked up six interceptions (returned one for a TD), 42 tackles (six for a loss), eight pass deflections and a forced fumble.
