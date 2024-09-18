High School

Arkansas high school football Week 3 predictions (9/18/2024)

This week's picks for all classes of Arkansas high school football

Nate Olson

We are picking the winner and margin of victory for every game of the Arkansas high school football season. Last week, Nate Olson was 64-27 (70.3%). His season record is 182-74 (71%).

The pick is in bold, and the number in parentheses is the predicted margin of victory.

Rogers Heritage (21) at Little Rock Central

West Memphis at Little Rock Christian (28)

Little Rock Southwest at Fort Smith Southside (28)

North Little Rock at Catholic (17)

Bentonville at Lee’s Summit North (Mo.) (10)

Texas High (Texas) at Fayetteville (3)

6A

Benton (14) at Harding Academy

5A

Rolla (Mo.) at Mountain Home (10)

Hope at Prescott (21)

Magnolia (1) at Hamburg

Beebe (7) at Vilonia

Brookland (14) at Bald Knob

Clarksville (10) at Dover

4A

Berryville at Yellville Summit (14)

Green Forest at Greenland (7)

Huntsville at West Fork (1)

Prairie Grove at Coweta (Okla.) (10)

Rivercrest at Forrest City (7)

Lamar (10) at Heber Springs

Jonesboro Westside at Riverview (3)

Lakeside Lake Village at Star City (14)

Monticello (10) at Dumas

Ashdown at Idabel (Okla.) (14)

McGehee at DeWitt (14)

Fountain Lake (7) at Cutter Morning Star (Thurs. 19th)

Murfreesboro (21) at Genoa Central

Haskell Harmony Grove at Jessieville (7)

3A

Quitman (14) vs. Mineral Springs (at Henderson State University)

Spring Hill at Centerpoint (14)

Horatio at Lafayette County (21)

Mountainburg at Hackett (10)

Hector (1) at Danville

Two Rivers at Hampton (7)

Lee County at Palestine – Wheatley (21)

Baptist Prep (28) at Episcopal

Heavner (Okla.) (7) at Charleston

Mountain View (14) at Piggott

Earle at Barton (21)

East Poinsett County (14) at Manila

2A

Carlisle (7) at Des Arc

Mount Ida (7) at Bearden

McCrory (21) at Hazen

