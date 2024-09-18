Arkansas high school football Week 3 predictions (9/18/2024)
We are picking the winner and margin of victory for every game of the Arkansas high school football season. Last week, Nate Olson was 64-27 (70.3%). His season record is 182-74 (71%).
The pick is in bold, and the number in parentheses is the predicted margin of victory.
Rogers Heritage (21) at Little Rock Central
West Memphis at Little Rock Christian (28)
Little Rock Southwest at Fort Smith Southside (28)
North Little Rock at Catholic (17)
Bentonville at Lee’s Summit North (Mo.) (10)
Texas High (Texas) at Fayetteville (3)
6A
Benton (14) at Harding Academy
5A
Rolla (Mo.) at Mountain Home (10)
Hope at Prescott (21)
Magnolia (1) at Hamburg
Beebe (7) at Vilonia
Brookland (14) at Bald Knob
Clarksville (10) at Dover
4A
Berryville at Yellville Summit (14)
Green Forest at Greenland (7)
Huntsville at West Fork (1)
Prairie Grove at Coweta (Okla.) (10)
Rivercrest at Forrest City (7)
Lamar (10) at Heber Springs
Jonesboro Westside at Riverview (3)
Lakeside Lake Village at Star City (14)
Monticello (10) at Dumas
Ashdown at Idabel (Okla.) (14)
McGehee at DeWitt (14)
Fountain Lake (7) at Cutter Morning Star (Thurs. 19th)
Murfreesboro (21) at Genoa Central
Haskell Harmony Grove at Jessieville (7)
3A
Quitman (14) vs. Mineral Springs (at Henderson State University)
Spring Hill at Centerpoint (14)
Horatio at Lafayette County (21)
Mountainburg at Hackett (10)
Hector (1) at Danville
Two Rivers at Hampton (7)
Lee County at Palestine – Wheatley (21)
Baptist Prep (28) at Episcopal
Heavner (Okla.) (7) at Charleston
Mountain View (14) at Piggott
Earle at Barton (21)
East Poinsett County (14) at Manila
2A
Carlisle (7) at Des Arc
Mount Ida (7) at Bearden
McCrory (21) at Hazen