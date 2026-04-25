Kamari Ramsey is First Sierra Canyon Football Player Ever Selected in NFL Draft

Sierra Canyon football coach Jon Ellinghouse was coaching at a 7-on-7 tournament Saturday afternoon when one of his assistant coaches yelled out, "Houston Texans!"

Not one Sierra Canyon coach, player or parent was confused. They all knew exactly what was going on.

"The second we heard it, everyone just started cheering. It was pretty cool," Ellinghouse said.

RAMSEY MAKES HISTORY

Former player Kamari Ramsey made history for Sierra Canyon's football program when his name was called on ESPN, he became the first football player to be drafted to the NFL from Sierra Canyon.

Ramsey was selected No. 141 overall to the Houston Texans, which was the 1st pick in the 5th round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

"I instantly started getting flashbacks of him running out here as a 13-year old freshman," Ellinghouse said. "He always took things seriously. He was unselfish. He worked hard. He's not a diva, and he was always respectful."

"He was also a great student. All those things pay off. He comes from a great family, too. It's great to see good things happen to great kids like that," Ellinghouse added.

When Ramsey was a sophomore, Sierra Canyon assistant coach Mike Gonzaga praised Ramsey to be an NFL player one day — now here he is. Ramsey was a standout from the moment he stepped onto the field. He was praised for his professional approach, cerebral play style, and leadership.

"NFL is about measurables, of course," Ellinghouse said. "We knew Kamari was going to be special because of the way he could move at his size, but he had a professional approach in high school. He was always here, always early, he was always preparing, always watching film."

FROM SIERRA CANYON TO UCLA, USC

The 200-pound safety was a 4-star recruit in high school and ranked the No. 13 safety in the country in the class of 2022 before playing at UCLA for two seasons and transferring to USC to play the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Sierra Canyon football signing day.



Kamari Ramsey - UCLA

Mike Wooten - Oregon

Kenji Swanson - Stanford

Caden Harman - Army Westpoint

Daniel Adimisoye - Tulsa

Ezekiel Larry - Yale pic.twitter.com/adRF9n95wj — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) December 15, 2021

Ramsey's 2024 season was better than his senior campaign where he made 60 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. This past fall, he tallied 27 tackles and had two pass deflections.

MORE SIERRA CANYON PLAYERS COMING TO NFL

Ramsey will be the first of many to players from Sierra Canyon to play on Sundays.

Notable standouts that starred at Sierra Canyon after Ramsey graduated in 2022 include: Cameron Brandt (Michigan), Kwazi Gilmer (UCLA) and Marquis Gallegos (USC), but don't be surprised if a few names from this year's 2026 graduating class end up being drafted one day.

Richie Wesley (blue) lines up at the line of scrimmage against Downey. | Rene Morales

In 3-4 years it could be names like Richard Wesley (Texas), Madden Riordan (USC) or Tron Baker (USC).

"Our program has grown a lot over the years," Ellinghouse said. "We started at one place, and now we are at another. It's a testament to the fact that we've built a program that possesses high-level players."