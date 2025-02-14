High School

Bobby Bolding elevated to head football coach at Parkview

Bolding has served as defensive coordinator for the Patriots the past three seasons

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Bobby Bolding during pregame against Melissa (Texas) on Aug. 31
Bobby Bolding during pregame against Melissa (Texas) on Aug. 31 / Jimmy Jones

Three-time defending Class 5A football state champion Parkview did not have to go far to find its next head football coach. 

The Little Rock School District approved the promotion of defensive coordinator Bobby Bolding to take over the Patriots on Thursday evening. Bolding was the brains behind the past three Parkview defenses that helped complete the first three-peat state championship run in school history over the past three seasons.

One of the winningest head coaches in Arkansas prep football history, Bolding joined brother Brad Bolding’s staff at Parkview in the summer of 2022. Brad Bolding returned to North Little Rock for his second stint as head coach last month. 

Before Bobby Bolding’s arrival at Parkview, he led White Hall to a 5A state championship game appearance in 2021, and three of his 220 wins as a head coach were state title victories — he earned one at Stuttgart in 2002, then earned consecutive trophies at Pine Bluff in 2014-15.

OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER

ARKANSAS HIGH

Previous coach: Trey Outlaw

New coach: Leroy Hood

CAVE CITY

Previous coach: Danny Brustrum 

New coach: 

DEWITT

Previous coach: Tommy Cody

New coach:

DOVER

Previous coach: Will Cox

New coach: Mark King

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

Previous coach: Felix Curry

New coach:

HAMPTON

Previous coach: Chris Morphis 

New coach: Nick Palese

HARDING ACADEMY

Previous coach: Neil Evans 

New coach: Ashley Henley 

JOE T. ROBINSON

Previous coach: Todd Eskola 

New coach: Tyler Uptergrove

LAKE VILLAGE

Previous coach: Sirl Wright

New coach: 

MINERAL SPRINGS

Previous coach: Jason Hathcock

New coach: 

MURFREESBORO

Previous coach: Brad Chesshir 

New coach: Jay Turley 

NASHVILLE

Previous coach: Shawn Jackson

New coach: Brad Chesshir 

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Previous coach: Clint Reed

New coach: Brad Bolding

PARKVIEW

Previous coach: Brad Bolding

New coach: Bobby Bolding

PEA RIDGE

Previous coach: Brey Cook 

New coach: Tony Travis 

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

Previous coach: Brent Eckley

New coach: Aaron Danenhauer

SYLVAN HILLS

Previous coach: JJ Houle 

New coach: Mark Kelley

