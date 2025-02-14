Bobby Bolding elevated to head football coach at Parkview
Three-time defending Class 5A football state champion Parkview did not have to go far to find its next head football coach.
The Little Rock School District approved the promotion of defensive coordinator Bobby Bolding to take over the Patriots on Thursday evening. Bolding was the brains behind the past three Parkview defenses that helped complete the first three-peat state championship run in school history over the past three seasons.
One of the winningest head coaches in Arkansas prep football history, Bolding joined brother Brad Bolding’s staff at Parkview in the summer of 2022. Brad Bolding returned to North Little Rock for his second stint as head coach last month.
Before Bobby Bolding’s arrival at Parkview, he led White Hall to a 5A state championship game appearance in 2021, and three of his 220 wins as a head coach were state title victories — he earned one at Stuttgart in 2002, then earned consecutive trophies at Pine Bluff in 2014-15.
OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER
ARKANSAS HIGH
Previous coach: Trey Outlaw
New coach: Leroy Hood
CAVE CITY
Previous coach: Danny Brustrum
New coach:
DEWITT
Previous coach: Tommy Cody
New coach:
DOVER
Previous coach: Will Cox
New coach: Mark King
FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE
Previous coach: Felix Curry
New coach:
HAMPTON
Previous coach: Chris Morphis
New coach: Nick Palese
HARDING ACADEMY
Previous coach: Neil Evans
New coach: Ashley Henley
JOE T. ROBINSON
Previous coach: Todd Eskola
New coach: Tyler Uptergrove
LAKE VILLAGE
Previous coach: Sirl Wright
New coach:
MINERAL SPRINGS
Previous coach: Jason Hathcock
New coach:
MURFREESBORO
Previous coach: Brad Chesshir
New coach: Jay Turley
NASHVILLE
Previous coach: Shawn Jackson
New coach: Brad Chesshir
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Previous coach: Clint Reed
New coach: Brad Bolding
PARKVIEW
Previous coach: Brad Bolding
New coach: Bobby Bolding
PEA RIDGE
Previous coach: Brey Cook
New coach: Tony Travis
SPRINGDALE HAR-BER
Previous coach: Brent Eckley
New coach: Aaron Danenhauer
SYLVAN HILLS
Previous coach: JJ Houle
New coach: Mark Kelley
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App