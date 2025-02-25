DeWitt, Fort Smith Northside introduce new head football coaches
Two high school football teams announced head coaching hires Monday night.
Jason Hathcock posted on his Facebook page that he will lead DeWitt, taking over for Tommy Cody.
"Excited to announce I am now the Head Football Coach of the DeWitt Dragons," Hathcock said in the post. "Taylor Kent Hathcock and I can't wait to move, and begin this new adventure! Go Dragons!"
Hathcock, a Glen Rose native, comes to Arkansas County from Mineral Springs, where he led the Hornets to a 21-11 record and three playoff appearances in as many seasons. He previously served as head coach at Lafayette County.
The Dragons are fresh off of a 7-4 season in which they fell in the final seconds to Gentry in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
About four hours northwest from DeWitt in the River Valley, Fort Smith Northside concluded its coaching search that had no shortage of controversy after previous head coach Felix Curry's reassignment, as the school district approved previous college coach Dom Mirocke for the position.
"I am thrilled to start this journey to help rebuild this program into a premier winner on and off the field," Mirocke said in a press release from the school.
Mirocke spent 15 years as a Division I and Division II college coach, including stops at in-state Great American Conference members Henderson State and Arkansas Tech. According to the press release, Mirocke helped develop 11 All-Conference wide receivers as well as two All-Americans.
"It is humbling and exciting to be chosen to lead such a historic and tradition-rich program, and I am thrilled to start this journey to help rebuild this program into a premier winner on and off the field," Mirocke continued in the release. "My family and I look forward to being part of the Fort Smith community!"
The Grizzlies have won only eight games over the past three seasons.
OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER
ARKANSAS HIGH
Previous coach: Trey Outlaw
New coach: Leroy Hood
CAVE CITY
Previous coach: Danny Brustrum
New coach:
DEWITT
Previous coach: Tommy Cody
New coach: Jason Hathcock
DOVER
Previous coach: Will Cox
New coach: Mark King
FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE
Previous coach: Felix Curry
New coach: Dom Mirocke
HAMPTON
Previous coach: Chris Morphis
New coach: Nick Palese
HARDING ACADEMY
Previous coach: Neil Evans
New coach: Ashley Henley
JOE T. ROBINSON
Previous coach: Todd Eskola
New coach: Tyler Uptergrove
LAKE VILLAGE
Previous coach: Sirl Wright
New coach:
MINERAL SPRINGS
Previous coach: Jason Hathcock
New coach:
MURFREESBORO
Previous coach: Brad Chesshir
New coach: Jay Turley
NASHVILLE
Previous coach: Shawn Jackson
New coach: Brad Chesshir
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Previous coach: Clint Reed
New coach: Brad Bolding
PARKVIEW
Previous coach: Brad Bolding
New coach: Bobby Bolding
PEA RIDGE
Previous coach: Brey Cook
New coach: Tony Travis
SPRINGDALE HAR-BER
Previous coach: Brent Eckley
New coach: Aaron Danenhauer
SYLVAN HILLS
Previous coach: JJ Houle
New coach: Mark Kelley
