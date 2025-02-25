High School

DeWitt, Fort Smith Northside introduce new head football coaches

Jason Hathcock and Dom Mirocke will be leading high school programs in 2025

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Two high school football teams announced head coaching hires Monday night.

Jason Hathcock posted on his Facebook page that he will lead DeWitt, taking over for Tommy Cody.

"Excited to announce I am now the Head Football Coach of the DeWitt Dragons," Hathcock said in the post. "Taylor Kent Hathcock and I can't wait to move, and begin this new adventure! Go Dragons!"

Hathcock, a Glen Rose native, comes to Arkansas County from Mineral Springs, where he led the Hornets to a 21-11 record and three playoff appearances in as many seasons. He previously served as head coach at Lafayette County.

The Dragons are fresh off of a 7-4 season in which they fell in the final seconds to Gentry in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

About four hours northwest from DeWitt in the River Valley, Fort Smith Northside concluded its coaching search that had no shortage of controversy after previous head coach Felix Curry's reassignment, as the school district approved previous college coach Dom Mirocke for the position.

"I am thrilled to start this journey to help rebuild this program into a premier winner on and off the field," Mirocke said in a press release from the school.

Mirocke spent 15 years as a Division I and Division II college coach, including stops at in-state Great American Conference members Henderson State and Arkansas Tech. According to the press release, Mirocke helped develop 11 All-Conference wide receivers as well as two All-Americans.

"It is humbling and exciting to be chosen to lead such a historic and tradition-rich program, and I am thrilled to start this journey to help rebuild this program into a premier winner on and off the field," Mirocke continued in the release. "My family and I look forward to being part of the Fort Smith community!"

The Grizzlies have won only eight games over the past three seasons.

OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER

ARKANSAS HIGH

Previous coach: Trey Outlaw

New coach: Leroy Hood

CAVE CITY

Previous coach: Danny Brustrum 

New coach: 

DEWITT

Previous coach: Tommy Cody

New coach: Jason Hathcock

DOVER

Previous coach: Will Cox

New coach: Mark King

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

Previous coach: Felix Curry

New coach: Dom Mirocke

HAMPTON

Previous coach: Chris Morphis 

New coach: Nick Palese

HARDING ACADEMY

Previous coach: Neil Evans 

New coach: Ashley Henley 

JOE T. ROBINSON

Previous coach: Todd Eskola 

New coach: Tyler Uptergrove

LAKE VILLAGE

Previous coach: Sirl Wright

New coach: 

MINERAL SPRINGS

Previous coach: Jason Hathcock

New coach: 

MURFREESBORO

Previous coach: Brad Chesshir 

New coach: Jay Turley 

NASHVILLE

Previous coach: Shawn Jackson

New coach: Brad Chesshir 

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Previous coach: Clint Reed

New coach: Brad Bolding

PARKVIEW

Previous coach: Brad Bolding

New coach: Bobby Bolding

PEA RIDGE

Previous coach: Brey Cook 

New coach: Tony Travis 

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

Previous coach: Brent Eckley

New coach: Aaron Danenhauer

SYLVAN HILLS

Previous coach: JJ Houle 

New coach: Mark Kelley

