Final Top 25 Arkansas High School Football Rankings (12/24/2024)
The high school football season has come to a close in the great state of Arkansas as the state championships finished up last weekend in Little Rock.
The No. 1 team in the Natural State argument ends with Bryant at the top then followed by Greenwood followed by Little Rock Parkview, Bentonville and then Conway. Arkadelphia and Salem make jumps in the final rankings after winning the Class 4A and 3A state championships, respectively.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Arkansas' elite high school football teams, heading into the off-season, as we see it.
Final 2024 High School On SI's Football Top 25 Arkansas high school football rankings
1. Bryant (13-0)
Senior quarterback Jordan Walker has been arguably the state's top passer all season long, completing 125-of-212 passes for 2,354 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Bryant finishes as the state's top-ranked team after dominating its way to another state championship.
2. Greenwood (13-0)
Nobody has played better under center in the state of Arkansas than Kane Archer of Greenwood. The quarterback has thrown for 3,880 yards, a ridiculous 547 touchdowns and just two mere interceptions. Archer might have an argument when it comes to Player of the Year, regardless of state.
3. Little Rock Parkview (13-1)
Parkview's lone loss of the season is a 30-10 decision to No. 1 team in Bryant. The Patriots continued their winning ways by blasting Farmington, 61-21, for the 5A state championship. Hard to leave Parkview out of the top five.
4. Bentonville (9-3)
Since a Sep. 20th loss to Lee's Summit North, Bentonville had won nine straight games. They finally were upended in a narrow loss to Bryant in the state championship game, dropping a 28-23 decision.
5. Conway (10-2)
The Wampus Cats don't drop too far in our rankings after what could be labeled a surprising, 36-34, loss to Bentonville.
6. Pulaski Academy (10-3)
This Pulaski Academy team's only three losses have come against Bryant (twice) and Conway. Both of those clubs are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in these rankings. The Bruins season came to a close after a 41-7 loss to Bryant last week.
7. Shiloh Christian (9-4)
Shiloh Christian's season ended last week against Greenwood for the AAA state championship game, falling 61-35.
8. Arkadelphia (12-2)
The Badgers stamped an exclamation point on the season with a dominating 28-0 victory over previously undefeated Elkins for the Class 4A state championship.
9. Benton (10-2)
The Panthers offense has shown up all season long, but it would be its defense not being able to slow down Shiloh Christian last week. Benton's season ended with a 45-32 loss.
10. Elkins (14-1)
The Elks had their undefeated run come to an end in the Class 4A state championship game against Arkadelphia, falling 28-0.
11. Farmington (12-2)
After scoring 59 points the week before, Farmington's offense cooled down against Little Rock Parkview. Farmington fell, 61-21, in the 5A state title game.
12. Mills University Studies (12-1)
The Comets saw their undefeated season come to an end last week in a 33-22 loss to Elkins for a chance at the Class 4A title.
13. Valley View (12-1)
Valley View's season has come to a close after a 44-14 loss to Little Rock Parkview last week.
14. Hot Springs Lakeside (10-3)
We leave Hot Springs Lakeside right where they're at after a heartbreaking 59-55 loss to Farmington last week.
15. Salem (12-3)
From a 3-3 start to Class 3A champions. That's the road the Greyhounds had towards becoming state champs as they rolled to a 42-34 victory over Bismarck in the 3A state title game.
16. Southside (13-1)
The Southerners saw their winning ways end last week against Arkadelphia, falling 35-6.
17. Dardanelle (10-2)
Dardanelle made its debut in the rankings a few weeks ago, but its season came to a close last Friday in a 35-27 loss to Arkadelphia. .
18. Mountain Home (10-2)
The Bombers ever since losing 37-13 to Shiloh Christian have responded with a five-game winning streak. Wins have come over Russellville, Siloam Springs, Lake Hamilton and Van Buren. Mountain Home's win streak ended in a 42-0 loss to No. 2 Greenwood.
19. Little Rock Catholic (9-2)
The Rockets suffered their first loss of the season against a very good Benton team, 42-0. Catholic season ended with a 42-14 loss to Mountain Home.
20. Joe T. Robinson (10-2)
Tyson Bradden has done a nice job taking care of the football and producing plenty of points. The senior has thrown for over 1,400 yards and 20-plus touchdown passes this season. Robinson's season ended with a 21-17 loss Lakeside.
21. Fayetteville (8-3)
The Bulldogs' season ended with a 39-32 loss to Pulaski Academy.
22. Rogers (8-4)
Rogers bounced back from a loss to Fayetteville a few weeks ago with three straight victories to end the regular season and into the playoffs.
23. Lake Hamilton (8-4)
Back to back losses to Greenwood and Mountain Home had us dropping Lake Hamilton down the ranks a bit. Lake Hamilton came up with a big win over Jonesboro, 41-27, to open the postseason. Lake Hamilton lost to Benton, 57-14.
24. Bismarck (13-1)
With a shot at an undefeated season on the line in the Class 3A state championship game against Salem, Bismarck ended up falling, 42-34, to Salem.
25. Bentonville West (4-8)
Yes, the Wolverines have eight losses to their name this season, but were able to pickup an impressive 38-22 victory over Little Rock Christian last week. Bentonville West lost to Bentonville last week, 53-28.
ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL NEWS
ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveark