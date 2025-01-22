High School

Former McGehee football star Leroy Hood named head coach at Arkansas High

The former McGehee Owl returns to Arkansas after a nine-year stint coaching prep football in Georgia

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

New Arkansas High head football coach Leroy Hood
New Arkansas High head football coach Leroy Hood / Leroy Hood Jr./Facebook

A former south Arkansas Delta star has returned home, this time on the other side of the state.

The Texarkana Arkansas School District confirmed via phone Wednesday morning that McGehee native Leroy Hood was approved Tuesday evening as the program’s new head football coach, ending a search that lasted two months.

Hood takes over for Trey Outlaw, who led the Razorbacks to a 13-18 record over the past three seasons that included a trip to the postseason this past fall for the first time since 2020. 

“We are excited to welcome Coach Hood to the Razorback family,”said Dr. Lloyd Jackson, Superintendent of TASD. “He brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record that will elevate our football program to new heights. We are confident that Coach Hood’s leadership will inspire our student-athletes both on and off the field.”

For the past nine years, Hood has served as an assistant and head coach at multiple high schools in Georgia. In his first head coaching role at Turner County High in 2017-18, Hood led the Titans to consecutive playoffs appearances. He then took Pebblebrook, where he worked from 2019-23, to three consecutive postseason appearances and helped the Falcons seal their first playoff win in two decades. Hood left Pebblebrook at the beginning of 2024 for Midtown and finished 2-8 with the Knights last season. 

Before his stints in Georgia, Hood served as assistant under Shane Patrick and Zak Clark at Springdale, Scott Reed at El Dorado and Jeff Williams at Fort Smith Southside. 

Hood starred for the great McGehee teams in the late-1990s under Lanny Dauksch, leading the Owls to three consecutive Class 3A state championships, winning back-to-back in 1998 and 1999, the latter of which he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. 

Hood signed to play at the University of Arkansas, but he transferred to Arkansas Tech after a season in which an injury forced him to redshirt and he went on to start 43 consecutive games for the Wonder Boys. In his senior year he helped Tech achieve a 10-2 record and earn a trip to the second round of the Division II playoffs.

After a brief stint with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2005, Hood continued his playing career overseas before entering the coaching ranks.

OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER

ARKANSAS HIGH

Previous coach: Trey Outlaw

New coach: Leroy Hood

CAVE CITY

Previous coach: Danny Brustrum 

New coach: 

DEWITT

Previous coach: Tommy Cody

New coach:

DOVER

Previous coach: Will Cox

New coach:

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

Previous coach: Felix Curry

New coach:

HAMPTON

Previous coach: Chris Morphis 

New coach: 

HARDING ACADEMY

Previous coach: Neil Evans 

New coach:

JOE T. ROBINSON

Previous coach: Todd Eskola 

New coach: Tyler Uptergrove

LAKE VILLAGE

Previous coach: Sirl Wright

New coach: 

MINERAL SPRINGS

Previous coach: Jason Hathcock

New coach: 

MURFREESBORO

Previous coach: Brad Chesshir 

New coach: Jay Turley 

NASHVILLE

Previous coach: Shawn Jackson

New coach: Brad Chesshir 

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Previous coach: Clint Reed

New coach: Brad Bolding

PARKVIEW

Previous coach: Brad Bolding

New coach:

PEA RIDGE

Previous coach: Brey Cook 

New coach: Tony Travis 

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

Previous coach: Brent Eckley

New coach: Aaron Danenhauer

SYLVAN HILLS

Previous coach: JJ Houle 

New coach: Mark Kelley

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published |Modified
Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports
KYLE SUTHERLAND, SBLIVE SPORTS

Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

Home/Arkansas