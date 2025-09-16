Kansas City-area high school football player partially paralyzed during first career game faces long recovery
Like most aspiring young athletes, Liberty Blue Jays freshman defensive back Ju’Lius “JuJu” Byers had big dreams of playing hard enough on weekdays to eventually play on Saturdays. More specifically, he dreamed of playing collegiately at Missouri Western one day.
But not even two full quarters into his first high school football game, his days on the gridiron came to a devastating halt. Byers suffered multiple serious injuries on Wednesday, Sept. 3, suffering spinal damage that left him partially paralyzed, his family said.
Byers, a 14-year-old at Liberty High School, was playing in the second quarter when a collision on the field led to catastrophic injuries. His father, William Byers IV, said JuJu suffered a concussion, three fractured vertebrae and a ruptured spinal cord.
Byers was rushed to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where surgeons performed extensive operations. Doctors addressed the spinal injuries, and his family later reported he had regained some movement in his legs. He is now working to rebuild strength in his arms and shoulders.
The injury has left a deep impact on Byers, his family and his community. JuJu Byers expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support during his recovery.
“I feel like they did a pretty good job, like praying for me and telling me to keep fighting, and I feel like it worked,” JuJu Byers told KCTV5. He also shared a message for others in similar situations: “If there are any other kids that are going through this, just keep fighting, keep pushing.”
Unfortunately, that message from Byers could be delivered to another high school player who is currently recovering from similar injuries at a medical facility in the middle of the state.
As reported by High School on SI, Palmyra wide receiver and defensive back Jatayvion "JT" Thomas was severely injured during a Week 3 game on Friday in Macon. At the end of a big game that saw Thomas rush for a long touchdown early on, the senior was playing defensive back when he went for a tackle in the fourth quarter and didn't get up.
Attended to by medical staff quickly, Thomas was rushed to a medical facility in Columbia where scans revealed a fractured C4 and C5 vertebrae and severe spinal cord injuries. A Texas high school quarterback also suffered injuries during a game over the weekend that forced his game to be canceled after he was taken away in an ambulance.
Playing for one of the best high school football programs in Missouri, Byers' father said the injury was a shocking reminder of how quickly circumstances can change.
"Thank you for all your support love and prayers," Williamd Byers IV said in a Facebook post. "We truly appreciate each and every one of you all as we face a long journey ahead of us! Please continue to pray and uplift Juju on his road to recovering from his tragic moment while living out his dream on the field."
A GoFundMe page organized by the family, with a goal of $15,000, says Byers underwent multiple emergency surgeries and faces a long recovery that will include intensive rehabilitation and therapy.
As of Monday, Liberty High School and the Liberty Public School District had not released a public statement about Byers’ injury.
Byers remains hospitalized but continues to make progress. His family says his determination, coupled with the support of friends, teammates and community members, has kept his outlook positive.