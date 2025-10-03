Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 26 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area this weekend, including seven games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 4 Rogers at No. 5 Fayetteville.
Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 26 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area on Friday, October 3.
Lake Hamilton at Southside - 7:00 PM
Cutter-Morning Star at Paris - 7:00 PM
Ozark at Dover - 7:00 PM
Greenwood at Russellville - 7:00 PM
Dardanelle at Waldron - 7:00 PM
Van Buren at Siloam Springs - 7:00 PM
Lavaca at West Fork - 7:00 PM
Cedarville at Greenland - 7:00 PM
Magazine at Mountainburg - 7:00 PM
Hackett at Booneville - 7:00 PM
Mountain Home at Shiloh Christian - 7:00 PM
Farmington at Harrison - 7:00 PM
Lincoln at Gentry - 7:00 PM
Green Forest at Gravette - 7:00 PM
Elkins at Berryville - 7:00 PM
Vilonia at Pea Ridge - 7:00 PM
Westside - Johnson County at Mountain Pine - 7:00 PM
Bentonville West at Springdale - 7:00 PM
Har-Ber at Rogers Heritage - 7:00 PM
Northside at Bentonville - 7:00 PM
Alma at Morrilton - 7:00 PM
Greenbrier at Clarksville - 7:00 PM
Mena at Lamar - 7:00 PM
Charleston at Mansfield - 7:00 PM
Huntsville at Prairie Grove - 7:00 PM
Rogers at Fayetteville - 7:00 PM
View all Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.