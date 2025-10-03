High School

Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

Get Fort Smith area schedules and scores as the 2025 Arkansas high school football season continues on Friday, October 3

Gray Reid

Bentonville vs Har-Ber from Sept. 26, 2025
Bentonville vs Har-Ber from Sept. 26, 2025 / Claudia Rozell

There are 26 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area this weekend, including seven games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 4 Rogers at No. 5 Fayetteville.

Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 26 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area on Friday, October 3.

Lake Hamilton at Southside - 7:00 PM

Cutter-Morning Star at Paris - 7:00 PM

Ozark at Dover - 7:00 PM

Greenwood at Russellville - 7:00 PM

Dardanelle at Waldron - 7:00 PM

Van Buren at Siloam Springs - 7:00 PM

Lavaca at West Fork - 7:00 PM

Cedarville at Greenland - 7:00 PM

Magazine at Mountainburg - 7:00 PM

Hackett at Booneville - 7:00 PM

Mountain Home at Shiloh Christian - 7:00 PM

Farmington at Harrison - 7:00 PM

Lincoln at Gentry - 7:00 PM

Green Forest at Gravette - 7:00 PM

Elkins at Berryville - 7:00 PM

Vilonia at Pea Ridge - 7:00 PM

Westside - Johnson County at Mountain Pine - 7:00 PM

Bentonville West at Springdale - 7:00 PM

Har-Ber at Rogers Heritage - 7:00 PM

Northside at Bentonville - 7:00 PM

Alma at Morrilton - 7:00 PM

Greenbrier at Clarksville - 7:00 PM

Mena at Lamar - 7:00 PM

Charleston at Mansfield - 7:00 PM

Huntsville at Prairie Grove - 7:00 PM

Rogers at Fayetteville - 7:00 PM

View all Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Arkansas