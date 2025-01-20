High School

Fouke guard Kinley Smith voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/20/2025)

Smith totaled 51% of the votes

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Fouke junior guard Kinley Smith was voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for her performance in the Panthers' win over Harmony Grove (OC). She finished with 22 points while shooting 82% from the field, including 4 of 6 from three-point range, and pulled down five rebounds.

Smith totaled 51% of the more than 31,500 votes.

Smith and the Panthers enter this week 16-6 and are in second place in the 3A-7 standings, 1.5 games behind Centerpoint.

Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

