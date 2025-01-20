Fouke guard Kinley Smith voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/20/2025)
Smith totaled 51% of the votes
Fouke junior guard Kinley Smith was voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for her performance in the Panthers' win over Harmony Grove (OC). She finished with 22 points while shooting 82% from the field, including 4 of 6 from three-point range, and pulled down five rebounds.
Smith totaled 51% of the more than 31,500 votes.
Smith and the Panthers enter this week 16-6 and are in second place in the 3A-7 standings, 1.5 games behind Centerpoint.
