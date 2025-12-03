Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 3, 2025
We have two weeks left in the Arkansas high school football season, but there are some classifications that are wrapping up their season this weekend.
The top four teams will be looking to capture the state championship in their respective classifications this week including Bryant and Bentonville determining who will win Class 7A.
Lakeside, who made a sizable jump in this week's rankings, is one of the hottest teams in the state is looking to avenge their early season loss to Robinson this weekend.
As we take a look at the rest of the rankings, Mansfield finds themself in the top 10 after a 50-21 thrashing over Bismarck, and Fordyce jumps from #25 to #15 after their 28-14 win over Mayflower.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. Bryant (12-0)
Previous Ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Rogers 50-43 in OT, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Bentonville, Class 7A State Championship
2. Bentonville (12-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Conway 26-21, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Bryant, Class 7A State Championship
3. Greenwood (12-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Benton 63-45, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Shiloh Christian, Class 6A State Championship
4. Robinson (13-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Morrilton 35-28, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Lakeside, Class 5A State Championship
5. Dardanelle (13-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Monticello 35-14, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Warren, Class 4A Playoffs
6. Shiloh Christian (10-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Sylvan Hills 52-28, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Greenwood, Class 6A State Championship
7. Elkins (12-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Arkadelphia 13-10, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Stuttgart, Class 4A Playoffs
8. Salem (13-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Osceola 32-6, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Mansfield, Class 3A Playoffs
9. Lakeside (10-3)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Parkview 25-21, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Robinson, Class 5A State Championship
10. Mansfield (12-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Bismark 50-21, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Salem, Class 3A Playoffs
11. Stuttgart (12-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Bauxite 31-21, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Elkins, Class 4A Playoffs
12. Rogers (10-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to Bryant 50-43 in OT, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
13. Arkadelphia (11-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Elkins 13-10, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
14. Benton (9-3)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to Greenwood 63-45, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
15. Fordyce (12-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Mayflower 28-14, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Booneville, Class 3A Playoffs
16. Conway (9-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to Bentonville 26-21, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
17. Bismarck (11-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Lost to Mansfield 50-21, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
18. Parkview (9-4)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to Lakeside 25-21, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
19. Sylvan Hills (10-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Lost to Shiloh Christian 52-28, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
20. Greenbrier (11-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Next up: Season complete
21. Southside (Batesville) (10-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Next up: Season complete
22. Mayflower (11-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Lost to Fordyce 28-14, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
23. Hot Springs (10-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Next up: Season complete
24. Farmington (9-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Next up: Season complete
25. Morrilton (10-3)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Lost to Robinson 35-28, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete