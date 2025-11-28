Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 27, 2025
As we enter the next round of the high school football playoffs in Arkansas, it is time to take a look at the top 25 state rankings.
The top five held to chalk in their games and won. However, Greenbrier slipped from 6 down to 20 after their three-point loss to Lakeside.
Bismarck made the biggest jump within the rankings from 24 up to 13 after a number of teams in front of them in the rankings were eliminated from the playoffs.
Lastly, with a number of teams towards the bottom of the rankings losing in the previous two weeks, six new teams have entered the top 25 rankings prior to this weekend's playoff action.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. Bryant (11-0)
Previous Ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Fayetteville 21-0, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Rogers, Class 7A Playoffs
2. Bentonville (11-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Springdale 41-16, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Conway, Class 7A Playoffs
3. Greenwood (11-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Jonesboro 59-21, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Benton, Class 6A Playoffs
4. Robinson (12-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Farmington 24-21, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Morrilton, Class 5A Playoffs
5. Rogers (10-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Little Rock Christian Academy, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Bryant, Class 7A Playoffs
6. Arkadelphia (11-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Clinton 23-18, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Elkins, Class 4A Playoffs
7. Dardanelle (12-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Hamburg 35-34, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Monticello, Class 4A Playoffs
8. Conway (9-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Bentonville West 55-44, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Bentonville, Class 7A Playoffs
9. Shiloh Christian (9-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated El Dorado 24-21, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: at Sylvan Hills, Class 6A Playoffs
10. Benton (9-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Mountain Home 63-49, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Greenwood, Class 6A Playoffs
11. Salem (12-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Newport 40-20, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Osceola, Class 3A Playoffs
12. Elkins (11-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Southside (Batesville) 24-21, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Arkadelphia, Class 4A Playoffs
13. Bismarck (11-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated McGehee 35-12, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Mansfield, Class 3A Playoffs
14. Mansfield (11-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Walnut Ridge 51-22, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Bismarck, Class 3A Playoffs
15. Parkview (9-3)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Harrison 21-17, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Lakeside, Class 5A Playoffs
16. Stuttgart (11-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Blytheville 51-12, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Bauxite, Class 4A Playoffs
17. Sylvan Hills (10-1)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Marion 34-32, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Shiloh Christian, Class 6A Playoffs
18. Lakeside (9-3)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Greenbrier 24-21, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Parkview, Class 5A Playoffs
19. Mayflower (11-1)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Smackover 34-7, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Fordyce, Class 3A Playoffs
20. Greenbrier (11-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Lakeside 24-21, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
21. Southside (Batesville) (10-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to Elkins 24-21, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
22. Morrilton (10-2)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Hot Springs 34-27, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Robinson, Class 5A Playoffs
23. Hot Springs (10-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to Morrilton 34-27, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
24. Farmington (9-3)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Lost to Robinson 24-21, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
25. Fordyce (11-1)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Charleston 36-35, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Mayflower, Class 3A Playoffs