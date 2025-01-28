Jackson Wells of Little Rock selected preseason Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year
Little Rock right-hander Jackson Wells was announced Tuesday as the preseason Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year by D1 Baseball.
The righty took his lumps last spring but is looking to get back to his 2023 form, when he led the country with a 1.65 earned run average, striking out 80 batters in 93 innings. In 2024, Wells finished with a 5.91 ERA, going 5-3 in 15 appearances, striking out 68 batters and walking 38.
Wells, a Rogers native, was named to the 2022 All-Region team while playing in the junior college ranks at Arkansas – Rich Mountain. He was a four-year letterman for Rogers during his high school career, helping the Mounties win the 6A state championship his senior year in 2021 and earning the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year award.
In their 11th season under Chris Curry, the Trojans are projected by D1 Baseball to finish third in the OVC standings.
