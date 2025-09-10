High School

Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-12, 2025

Get Little Rock area schedules and scores as the 2025 Arkansas high school football season continues on Thursday, September 11

Gray Reid

North Little Rock vs Rogers from Aug. 29, 2025
North Little Rock vs Rogers from Aug. 29, 2025 / Claudia Rozell

There are 54 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area this weekend, including eight games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Little Rock Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 4 Parkview at No. 1 Bryant.

Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, September 11, 2025

There is one game scheduled across the Little Rock metro area on Thursday, September 11.

View all Little Rock Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 12, 2025

There are 53 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area on Friday, September 12.

Pulaski Academy (0-1) at West Monroe (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Ruston (1-0) at Cabot (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

South Side (0-1) at Cave City (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Bearden (1-0) at D'Arbonne Woods (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Poyen (1-1) at Magnet Cove (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Bauxite (1-1) at Magnolia (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Bigelow (0-2) at Perryville (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Parkview (1-0) at Bryant (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Southside (1-0) at Central (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Conway (1-1) at Marion (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Mount Ida (0-1) at Jessieville (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Quitman (0-0) at Izard County (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Vilonia (1-1) at Maumelle (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Watson Chapel (0-2) at Warren (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Jacksonville (1-1) at DeWitt (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Newport (2-0) at Salem (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Episcopal (0-1) at Spring Hill (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Helena (1-1) at Drew Central (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Russellville (0-1) at Sylvan Hills (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Central Arkansas Christian (0-2) at Harding Academy (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Pine Bluff (0-2) at Camden Fairview (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Smackover (2-0) at Junction City (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Arkadelphia (2-0) at Lake Hamilton (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Wynne (1-1) at Lonoke (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Fountain Lake (1-1) at Centerpoint (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Southside (2-0) at Batesville (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST

Baptist Prep (0-1) at Mountainburg (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Two Rivers (1-0) at Magazine (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Van Buren (1-1) at Greenbrier (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Hot Springs (1-1) at Alma (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Searcy (2-0) at Harrison (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) (0-2) at Haynesville (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Fordyce (2-0) at Mineral Springs (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Benton (0-1) at North Little Rock (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Hector (1-0) at Yellville-Summit (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Atkins (2-0) at Conway Christian (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Stuttgart (2-0) at Malvern (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Mayflower (2-0) at England (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

McCrory (1-0) at Clarendon (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Robinson (2-0) at Lakeside (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Sheridan (1-1) at Rogers (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

McGehee (0-1) at Star City (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Hall (0-2) at Lakeside (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST

White Hall (0-2) at Morrilton (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Beebe (1-1) at Greene County Tech (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Clarksville (0-1) at Pottsville (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Lamar (1-0) at Mansfield (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Gurdon (1-1) at Marked Tree (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Glen Rose (2-0) at Bismarck (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Huntsville (0-1) at Clinton (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Dumas (1-0) at Hamburg (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Des Arc (1-0) at Bald Knob (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Nashville (1-1) at Dardanelle (2-0) — 7:30 PM CST

View all Little Rock Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Arkansas