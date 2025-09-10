Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-12, 2025
There are 54 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area this weekend, including eight games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Little Rock Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 4 Parkview at No. 1 Bryant.
Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Little Rock metro area on Thursday, September 11.
Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 12, 2025
There are 53 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area on Friday, September 12.
Pulaski Academy (0-1) at West Monroe (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Ruston (1-0) at Cabot (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
South Side (0-1) at Cave City (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Bearden (1-0) at D'Arbonne Woods (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Poyen (1-1) at Magnet Cove (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Bauxite (1-1) at Magnolia (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Bigelow (0-2) at Perryville (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Parkview (1-0) at Bryant (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Southside (1-0) at Central (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Conway (1-1) at Marion (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Mount Ida (0-1) at Jessieville (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Quitman (0-0) at Izard County (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Vilonia (1-1) at Maumelle (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Watson Chapel (0-2) at Warren (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Jacksonville (1-1) at DeWitt (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Newport (2-0) at Salem (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Episcopal (0-1) at Spring Hill (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Helena (1-1) at Drew Central (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Russellville (0-1) at Sylvan Hills (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Central Arkansas Christian (0-2) at Harding Academy (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Pine Bluff (0-2) at Camden Fairview (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Smackover (2-0) at Junction City (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Arkadelphia (2-0) at Lake Hamilton (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Wynne (1-1) at Lonoke (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Fountain Lake (1-1) at Centerpoint (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Southside (2-0) at Batesville (0-3) — 7:00 PM CST
Baptist Prep (0-1) at Mountainburg (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Two Rivers (1-0) at Magazine (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Van Buren (1-1) at Greenbrier (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Hot Springs (1-1) at Alma (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Searcy (2-0) at Harrison (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) (0-2) at Haynesville (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Fordyce (2-0) at Mineral Springs (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Benton (0-1) at North Little Rock (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Hector (1-0) at Yellville-Summit (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Atkins (2-0) at Conway Christian (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Stuttgart (2-0) at Malvern (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Mayflower (2-0) at England (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
McCrory (1-0) at Clarendon (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Robinson (2-0) at Lakeside (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Sheridan (1-1) at Rogers (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
McGehee (0-1) at Star City (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Hall (0-2) at Lakeside (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST
White Hall (0-2) at Morrilton (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Beebe (1-1) at Greene County Tech (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Clarksville (0-1) at Pottsville (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Lamar (1-0) at Mansfield (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Gurdon (1-1) at Marked Tree (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Glen Rose (2-0) at Bismarck (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Huntsville (0-1) at Clinton (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Dumas (1-0) at Hamburg (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Des Arc (1-0) at Bald Knob (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Nashville (1-1) at Dardanelle (2-0) — 7:30 PM CST
