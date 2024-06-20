Marion (Arkansas) 4-star offensive lineman Carius Curne commits to LSU
Marion (Arkansas) four-star offensive lineman Carius Curne announced Thursday morning he has committed to LSU.
He originally committed to Arkansas before de-committing.
Curne made the announcement via video produced by Marion Schools that was broadcasted live online.
Curne had a lengthy list of offers, including Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi and Mississippi State but narrowed his choices to Arkansas, LSU and Missouri after initially committing to Arkansas on Feb. 7. He decided to reopen his recruiting process March 25.
The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Curne is ranked as a four-star prospect by the major recruiting services, including as high as No. 25 nationally by On3.
--Nate Olson | nate@scorebooklive.com | @ndosports
