Midland guard Riley Pruitt voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/20/2025)
Midland junior guard Riley Pruitt was voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Mustangs' 63-51 win over Augusta. He finished with 41 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, three steals and five blocks.
Pruitt totaled 59% of the votes.
Pruitt and the Mustangs enter this week 4-10 and are in fifth place in the 1A-5 standings.
