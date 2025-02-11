High School

Mountain Home forward Livi Fosness voted High School on SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Player of the Week (2/10/2025)

Fosness totaled 41% of the votes

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Mountain Home junior forward Livi Fosness was voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for her performance in the Bombers' 72-54 win over Russellville. 

She compiled a double-double, scoring 25 points and pulling down 13 rebounds.

Fosness totaled 41% of the more than 18,600 votes.

Fosness and the Bombers enter this week with a 21-4 record and sit in second place in the 5A-West standings.

