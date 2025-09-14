Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (9/14/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Sept. 8-13. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Congratulations to last week's winner Avery Felder of Mount Pleasant
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Levi Benesh, North Linn boys cross country
The senior picked a perfect time for the best run of his season, winning the Springville Invitational in 17:56.
Sam Benson, South Hardin football
Benson put together a career night, catching four passes for 178 yards with three touchdowns, as he averaged 44.5 yards per catch.
Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert girls cross country
A defending state cross country champion, Denton blew the field away at the Treynor Invitational, winning in 18:46 to best the field by nearly two minutes.
Lila Eastvold, Iowa City West volleyball
Eastvold, a junior, dished out 53 assists and added four kills in a five-set win for the Trojans.
Heather Hingst, Cedar Rapids Prairie volleyball
Hingst recorded 11 blocks, with 10 being assisted, in a four-set win for the Hawks.
Isabelle Kremer, Pleasant Valley volleyball
Kremer had 28 kills as the Spartans earned a five-set victory over North Scott.
Hudson Krukow, Central DeWitt football
Krukow picked West Liberty apart, completing 18 of 21 for 324 yards with five passing touchdowns.
Lauren LeClere, West Delaware volleyball
In four sets, LeClere racked up 25 kills, even adding two assists, as West Delaware downed Marion.
Jaden Montgomery, Dubuque Hempstead football
Montgomery went wild, rushing 28 times for 340 yards and five touchdowns.
Kayvin Morris, North Tama football
Morris carved up the defense in a high-scoring setback, completing 30 of 42 for 319 yards with five touchdowns.
Jayden Mueller, Central Lee volleyball
Mueller was all over the court, making 40 digs in a tough four-set loss.
Brock Mulder, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley football
In a big win over OABCIG, Mulder put on a defensive clinic, recording four sacks.
Caden Oswald, Coon Rapids-Bayard football
Oswald carried the ball just 21 times, but he racked up 391 yards with eight trips to the end zone in a 64-62 win.
Levi Otting, Cedar Rapids Xavier boys golf
Otting fired a round of 60 to win the CRANDIC (Cedar Rapids and Iowa City) by five shots at the Airport National Public Golf Course. The Saints also captured team gold.
Knute Rogne, Lake Mills boys cross country
Rogne bested teammate Hayden Thopmpson to win the Belmond-Klemme Invitational, clocking a time of 16:22.