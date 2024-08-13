Newport (Arkansas) running back Kiandrea Barker decommits from Penn State
Newport (Arkansas) running back Kiandrea Barker announced Tuesday afternoon he has decommitted from Penn State.
Barker, who made the announcement via social media, had been committed to the Nittany Lions since April 2023.
Barker released the following statement:
“At this time, I think it is best for me to decommit from Penn State. I have been committed to PSU for two years and feel that I should open up my recruitment. I am still considering Penn State. However, I think it is best for me to see other places to compare considering I only took one official visit. I want to thank Penn State football and Coach Franklin for their continued support!”
The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder, who is ranked a three-star recruit by most services and a four-star by On3, has 18 scholarship offers. Those include Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Houston, Mississippi State, Mississippi, Pittsburgh, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin and Southern Methodist.
Earlier this summer, Barker announced via social media that he had shut down his recruiting and was fully committed to Penn State.
However, when SBLive broke the story in July that he had transferred from Beebe to Newport, he hinted that he was interested in playing at Arkansas.
“I’m keeping Arkansas in the back of my head,” he said. “They still have a chance.”
Barker’s prep career has been a carousel. He played for two seasons at Beebe before transferring to The Woodlands (Texas) last year. Barker, who accumulated more than 1,200 yards of offense as a sophomore, was ruled ineligible by the University Interscholastic League and never played.
After initially entertaining a transfer to another Texas program and Miami Central, he ended up back in Beebe in the spring. He ran track for the Badgers and competed in spring football. Up until June, he was in Beebe but then transferred to Newport, where he spent his growing-up years.
“I have been everywhere,” Barker said last month. “It just feels like I have been through hell to try to get on the field. I am glad to be back in Newport where I grew up. The [coaching staff] is glad to have me. It is just weird how it has played out. I don’t even know, it’s weird. It is just how it played out.”
