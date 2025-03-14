Previewing Friday's Arkansas (AAA) high school boys basketball state championship games
In case you missed it: East Poinsett County defeated Tuckerman in the 2A championship game, and Osceola defeated Melbourne in the 3A title game.
Here are Friday's games and players you should keep an eye on:
4A Championship: Morrilton Devil Dogs vs Mills Comets
Morrilton:
Morrilton was not exactly on people's radars when it came to teams likely to make it to the 4A title game, but this is a game that goes far beyond the court. The city of Morrilton is still recovering from the loss of C.J. Clemons, a member of the Devil Dogs basketball team, who passed away in February. Despite the loss of a teammate, junior star Isaiah Templeton told THV11 that this team needed to play in his honor:
"C.J. wouldn't want us to sit here and just cry about it all day, he would want us to go hoop."
That is exactly what Morrilton has done in the playoffs. The team defeated Westside and Dardanelle in the first two rounds, then beat Magnolia in the semis — Magnolia was seen as a title contender.
Now, Morrilton is playing in the state championship game and has a strong group of players with a resilient community behind them.
Templeton is this team's leader in the locker room, but he is also a leader on the court, setting examples with his play.
Templeton has performed well in the playoffs, but he has made a different impact in each game he has played. In the first round against Westside, the junior was shutting down the paint, blocking 2 shots and grabbing 12 rebounds. In the second round against Dardanelle, Templeton had his best offensive performance, posting 22 points and 6 rebounds in the victory. The 6'5" forward also stretched his range to the 3-point line in the semis, knocking down 2 3-pointers on his way to 12 points.
This do-it-all star uses his size and athleticism to his advantage on both ends, making him a matchup nightmare, regardless of the competition.
Junior point guard Ty Wright is another player to look out for. He had 20 points against Jonesboro Westside, which was before posting 14 points against Dardanelle in the second round. Wright can stretch the floor with his outside shooting, but his elite speed makes him a dangerous player in the open court.
Mills:
Mills University Studies has had quite the season. The team lost one game during its nonconference schedule and never lost a game in conference play. So far in the postseason, the Comets are outscoring their opponents 68-42 and not allowing more than 49 points in a game.
Mills has already seen Morrilton once this year, as they snapped the Devil Dogs' winning streak in regional play with a score of 57-45.
The Comets have had well-rounded performances from multiple players in the playoffs, with players like Anthony Hester, Marshall Walls, Zaylin Rowland and Maziyah Curry making impacts. Walls led the way in the Pottsville victory, scoring 21 points. Rowland and Hester both had 11 points in that game, but Rowland recorded 8 assists and was a pest on the defensive end, finishing with 4 steals. Hester was also making plays on the defensive end, picking up 2 steals and pulling down 7 rebounds. Curry had 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 8 assists.
This Comet team relies on a collection of performances, so Morrilton will have to worry about at least four different stars. However, Mills will be up against a Devil Dogs team that is playing for much more than a 4A title.
5A Championship: Benton Panthers vs Maumelle Hornets
Benton:
The Panthers are not strangers to the 5A state championship game, as they made it to the big game last season. Unfortunately for Benton, they lost that game to Pine Bluff, but now they are back and ready to avenge that loss.
The Panthers are led by Terrion Burgess, one of the best players in the state and a player who is being pursued by a number of colleges. Burgess went head-to-head with one of the best players in the country in Little Rock Christian's J.J. Andrews in the semifinal game. Benton outlasted the Warriors, coming away with the 95-82 victory behind Burgess' 31 points and 9 rebounds.
The 6'9" forward is a threat from the inside, but he can shoot the ball from the mid-range and from the 3-point line. On the defensive end, there are not many players who can get a shot over him, as he uses his long wingspan to reject multiple shots a night (he had 3 against LRCA).
Of course, Benton is not a one-man show, as Harrison Pickett has emerged as a quality second option in the playoffs. He had 20 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 1 steal in the semifinals, not long after pouring 30 points on Marion. The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff commit had 24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block against West Memphis in the first round.
The Panthers have also seen some great play from players like Elem Shelby, Anthony Spratt Jr. and Javarious Russell in the postseason.
Maumelle:
Maumelle fans felt slept on throughout the season, despite compiling a 27-6 overall record and a 15-1 conference record. The Hornets have coasted through the playoffs so far, defeating their playoff opponents by double-digits. Like Benton, they have a number of players who can impact the game in a big way, starting with Markalon Rochell.
Rochell had 14 points in victories over Little Rock Catholic and Hot Springs. In that Hot Springs matchup, he also added 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Rochell is an athletic slasher who can make the opposition pay inside.
Jayce Tillman has been Maumelle's leading scorer in the playoffs. He had 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists versus Hot Springs, then had another great game against Catholic, putting up 20 points. This is a player who can hit shots from long distance as well as drive past the defense and score through contact in the paint.
Maumelle has significant depth, also featuring great players like Cedric Jones Jr., who has been a solid playmaker and a phenomenal perimeter defender. Malik McGuire has also been a great defender, asserting himself as one of the state's best shot-blockers (he had 2 blocks against Catholic). Derrick Lewis has also made some contributions, scoring 11 points in the semifinal game.
Make sure to head to Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs to check out these great games.