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Arkansas High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every AAA champion and runner-up for all six classifications as the Arkansas high school basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
North Little Rock vs Har-Ber from Mar 14, 2026
North Little Rock vs Har-Ber from Mar 14, 2026 | Tommy Land

The 2026 Arkansas girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 6A

Champion: North Little Rock Charging Wildcats

Runner-Up: Har-Ber Wildcats

Class 5A

Champion: Farmington Cardinals

Runner-Up: Mountain Home Bombers

Class 4A

Champion: Pulaski Academy Bruins

Runner-Up: Pea Ridge Blackhawks

Class 3A

Champion: Manila Lions

Runner-Up: McGehee Owls

Class 2A

Champion: Quitman Bulldogs

Runner-Up: Sloan-Hendrix Greyhounds

Class 1A

Champion: Earle Bulldogs

Runner-Up: West Side Eagles

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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