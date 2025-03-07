High School

Salem (Arkansas) promotes Missouri Hall of Famer Billy Webber to head football coach

Webber was the Greyhounds' offensive coordinator the past three seasons

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Salem School District

Salem wasted no time making a move for its next head coach after the departure of Josh Watson to Ozark on Tuesday.

The school district announced Thursday evening that offensive coordinator Billy Webber has been promoted after serving the past three years leading the team's offense.

Webber helped Salem to a 12-3 record last season as the Greyhounds completed the best season in school history with the program's first state championship in the 3A title game over Bismarck.

Running the split-back offense, the Greyhounds have averaged just shy of 4,000 yards on the ground per season under Webber's direction, including last year's 4,907 yards with 66 touchdowns.

Webber was one of eight finalists for the 2025 High School Broyles Award, given annually to top assistant coaches from around the country.

Webber came to Salem from Thayer (Mo.), where he spent 22 successful seasons that ultimately earned him an enshrinement in the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019. He compiled a 173-95 record with the Bobcats and won multiple conference championships, plus had consecutive state runner-up finishes in 2007 and 2008.

OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER

ARKANSAS HIGH

Previous coach: Trey Outlaw

New coach: Leroy Hood

CAVE CITY

Previous coach: Danny Brustrum 

New coach: 

DEWITT

Previous coach: Tommy Cody

New coach: Jason Hathcock

DOVER

Previous coach: Will Cox

New coach: Mark King

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

Previous coach: Felix Curry

New coach: Dom Mirocke

GREEN FOREST

Previous coach: Greg Tibbitt

New coach:

HAMPTON

Previous coach: Chris Morphis 

New coach: Nick Palese

HARDING ACADEMY

Previous coach: Neil Evans 

New coach: Ashley Henley 

JOE T. ROBINSON

Previous coach: Todd Eskola 

New coach: Tyler Uptergrove

LAKE VILLAGE

Previous coach: Sirl Wright

New coach: 

LITTLE ROCK HALL

Previous coach: Jim Withrow

New coach:

MINERAL SPRINGS

Previous coach: Jason Hathcock

New coach: 

MURFREESBORO

Previous coach: Brad Chesshir 

New coach: Jay Turley 

NASHVILLE

Previous coach: Shawn Jackson

New coach: Brad Chesshir 

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Previous coach: Clint Reed

New coach: Brad Bolding

OZARK

Previous coach: Jeremie Burns 

New coach: Josh Watson 

PARKVIEW

Previous coach: Brad Bolding

New coach: Bobby Bolding

PEA RIDGE

Previous coach: Brey Cook 

New coach: Tony Travis 

SALEM

Previous coach: Josh Watson

New coach: Billy Webber

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

Previous coach: Brent Eckley

New coach: Aaron Danenhauer

SYLVAN HILLS

Previous coach: JJ Houle 

New coach: Mark Kelley

TWO RIVERS

Previous coach: Jonathan Ellis

New coach:

WEST FORK

Previous coach: Rodney Selph

New coach:

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports
KYLE SUTHERLAND, SBLIVE SPORTS

Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

