Salem (Arkansas) promotes Missouri Hall of Famer Billy Webber to head football coach
Salem wasted no time making a move for its next head coach after the departure of Josh Watson to Ozark on Tuesday.
The school district announced Thursday evening that offensive coordinator Billy Webber has been promoted after serving the past three years leading the team's offense.
Webber helped Salem to a 12-3 record last season as the Greyhounds completed the best season in school history with the program's first state championship in the 3A title game over Bismarck.
Running the split-back offense, the Greyhounds have averaged just shy of 4,000 yards on the ground per season under Webber's direction, including last year's 4,907 yards with 66 touchdowns.
Webber was one of eight finalists for the 2025 High School Broyles Award, given annually to top assistant coaches from around the country.
Webber came to Salem from Thayer (Mo.), where he spent 22 successful seasons that ultimately earned him an enshrinement in the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019. He compiled a 173-95 record with the Bobcats and won multiple conference championships, plus had consecutive state runner-up finishes in 2007 and 2008.
OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER
ARKANSAS HIGH
Previous coach: Trey Outlaw
New coach: Leroy Hood
CAVE CITY
Previous coach: Danny Brustrum
New coach:
DEWITT
Previous coach: Tommy Cody
New coach: Jason Hathcock
DOVER
Previous coach: Will Cox
New coach: Mark King
FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE
Previous coach: Felix Curry
New coach: Dom Mirocke
GREEN FOREST
Previous coach: Greg Tibbitt
New coach:
HAMPTON
Previous coach: Chris Morphis
New coach: Nick Palese
HARDING ACADEMY
Previous coach: Neil Evans
New coach: Ashley Henley
JOE T. ROBINSON
Previous coach: Todd Eskola
New coach: Tyler Uptergrove
LAKE VILLAGE
Previous coach: Sirl Wright
New coach:
LITTLE ROCK HALL
Previous coach: Jim Withrow
New coach:
MINERAL SPRINGS
Previous coach: Jason Hathcock
New coach:
MURFREESBORO
Previous coach: Brad Chesshir
New coach: Jay Turley
NASHVILLE
Previous coach: Shawn Jackson
New coach: Brad Chesshir
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Previous coach: Clint Reed
New coach: Brad Bolding
OZARK
Previous coach: Jeremie Burns
New coach: Josh Watson
PARKVIEW
Previous coach: Brad Bolding
New coach: Bobby Bolding
PEA RIDGE
Previous coach: Brey Cook
New coach: Tony Travis
SALEM
Previous coach: Josh Watson
New coach: Billy Webber
SPRINGDALE HAR-BER
Previous coach: Brent Eckley
New coach: Aaron Danenhauer
SYLVAN HILLS
Previous coach: JJ Houle
New coach: Mark Kelley
TWO RIVERS
Previous coach: Jonathan Ellis
New coach:
WEST FORK
Previous coach: Rodney Selph
New coach:
