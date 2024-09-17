Sheridan junior softball star Skylar Sterritt commits to Arkansas Razorbacks
The University of Arkansas softball program landed a commitment from one of the state’s top prospects in the 2026 class.
Sheridan’s Skylar Sterritt announced her commitment to Arkansas on Monday.
Sterritt, a 6-foot infielder, batted .557 with 10 home runs, 27 RBIs, 51 runs and 46 stolen bases last season as Sheridan rolled to a 29-2 record and the Class 5A state championship.
“She’s unbelievable,” Jay Lupo, the director of Prime Softball Academy, said in a social media post Monday. “She’s a special kid, a generational-type player. And I’ve known that for a long time. It’s easy to see if you know the qualities that translate to that level of ball and can look at her without bias.
“Nobody can impact a game like she can. She can literally beat you in every single way possible and do it all in the same game. And that’s just the physical stuff. You’ve got to have that to get to the SEC. But that’s not all. You’re going to have to have all the other intangibles to succeed at that level, too. And Sky possesses every … single … one. She’s the best kid ever, an unbelievable teammate and she will outwork 99.9% of her peers. The projection just oozes out of her.”
Sterritt is also a standout track athlete and is a 10-time state champion.
Lupo also said that Sterritt turned heads at the Alliance National Championships in Indianapolis, Ind., this summer. She totaled 21 hits that week, batting .583 with three homers and 23 runs. Lupo said she also made two dazzling defensive plays that saved games and won two skill competitions, earning all-tournament honors.
“She was the most impactful player we saw that week,” Lupo said. “And we played against kids going to Florida State, North Carolina, Baylor, etc… Schools like that.
“We didn’t see a player that made more of an impact than Skylar Sterritt. And that’s just what she does. She impacts games and can do it in so many ways.”
Lupo said Arkasnas had inquired about Sterritt earlier in the summer, but it was that tournament performance, with the entire Razorbacks staff in attendance, that spurred the offer. Lupo said as soon as the recruiting period opened Sept. 1, a Razorbacks coach called Sterritt “every day.”
“Arkansas is unmatched in their recruiting approach,” Lupo said. “When they identify a kid like they did with her, to where I truly believe she was the No. 1 prospect on their board, they go after them with vengeance.
“She just felt totally at home with the coaches and from a facility and program standpoint, Arkansas is amongst the true top schools in America. Coach Deifel and her staff did a fantastic job selling their program and their vision for Skylar. I think that’s a special group of people up there and she saw that really quick.”