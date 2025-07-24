High School

Wayne Advances Behind Izzie Moore

Top team in 1A will play Clarksville for the title

Wayne earned a spot in the Class 1A title game at the Iowa high school softball tournament Wednesday night.
Izzie Moore showed why she is one of the top two-way players in Iowa high school softball, leading Wayne to the Class 1A finals.

Moore struck out seven and had a home run as Wayne topped Riverside, 7-3 at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge on Wednesday night. They will play Clarksville on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. for the championship.

Along with Moore’s big night, Allie Jo Fortune drove in two on two hits while Ava Whitney had two hits and scored twice. Memphis Stark also came on to run and crossed home twice.

For Riverside, Adaline Martens and Sydney Somers each had two hits, with Somers recording an RBI.

Clarksville Back in Title Game Once More

Clarksville spoiled a potential first championship game appearance for St. Edmond, besting the Gaels in the semifinals, 11-3 in five innings.

The Indians scored six in the first and ended it on a walk-off grand slam by Claire Lodge in the bottom of the fifth. Kara Bohlen also had four RBI on two hits, scoring twice with Emmalee Manwarren also had two hits. 

For the Gaels, Faith Shirbroun had two hits and scored a run.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

