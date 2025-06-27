High School

Star City Promotes Former Offensive Coordinator Matt Garriott to Head Football Coach

Garriott succeeds Chris Norton who departed for an administrative position at Perryville

Chris Gay

Star City School District Facebook

Meet the New Head Dog

Former Star City Head Coach Chris Norton stepped away from his position to take an administrative position at Perryville High School. However, the Bulldogs did not have to look far to find his replacement.

Matt Garriott had served as the Bulldogs' assistant coach and offensive coordinator since 2021, playing a crucial part in two winning seasons, particularly the 2022 season, where the Bulldogs went 10-2 and posted a 7-1 conference record.

Before Star City, Garriott held coaching positions all across south Arkansas, including Bauxite, Dumas, DeWitt, and Monticello. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, where he had previously played football for four years.

Before committing to Evangel to play football, Garriott was a standout player on the gridiron for the Fayetteville Bulldogs, being a three-year starter.

Seeking Previous Success

Despite winning seasons in 2021 and 2022, Star City struggled over the past two seasons. In 2024, the Bulldogs started off hot, winning their first four games, including three road contests. The Bulldogs would then go on to lose their next six games.

Now with Garriott in the driver's seat, many might expect drastic changes, but in what he told the Deltaplex News, there will not be any changes made once the team returns from the dead period.

Published
Chris Gay
CHRIS GAY

Chris Gay is a 2024 graduate of Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, where he got his start in sports media, first as a broadcaster and later as a writer. After graduation, Chris worked as a scout/reporter with Arkansas Prep Girls Hoops, and soon thereafter he began working as a broadcaster with Natural State Sports Network. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Arkansas