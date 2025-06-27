Star City Promotes Former Offensive Coordinator Matt Garriott to Head Football Coach
Meet the New Head Dog
Former Star City Head Coach Chris Norton stepped away from his position to take an administrative position at Perryville High School. However, the Bulldogs did not have to look far to find his replacement.
Matt Garriott had served as the Bulldogs' assistant coach and offensive coordinator since 2021, playing a crucial part in two winning seasons, particularly the 2022 season, where the Bulldogs went 10-2 and posted a 7-1 conference record.
Before Star City, Garriott held coaching positions all across south Arkansas, including Bauxite, Dumas, DeWitt, and Monticello. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, where he had previously played football for four years.
Before committing to Evangel to play football, Garriott was a standout player on the gridiron for the Fayetteville Bulldogs, being a three-year starter.
Seeking Previous Success
Despite winning seasons in 2021 and 2022, Star City struggled over the past two seasons. In 2024, the Bulldogs started off hot, winning their first four games, including three road contests. The Bulldogs would then go on to lose their next six games.
Now with Garriott in the driver's seat, many might expect drastic changes, but in what he told the Deltaplex News, there will not be any changes made once the team returns from the dead period.