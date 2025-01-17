Tony Travis back at Pea Ridge as head football coach
Like Brad Bolding officially returning to North Little Rock on Thursday, the Pea Ridge School District also announced the return of a previous head coach Thursday evening.
Tony Travis has worked in some capacity at Pea Ridge for 13 years, including seven as head football coach, and brings 20 years of coaching experience. He succeeds Brey Cook, who stepped down in December after compiling a 10-30 record over four seasons.
The Blackhawks enjoyed immense success under Travis' direction during his first stint from 2009-15, compiling a 39-38 record that included three seasons of 10 wins or more and a conference championship in 2014. They made the 4A semifinal round in 2015 and fell to eventual state champion Nashville. During that time, Travis won three Coach of the Year awards and was a two-time Hooten's Arkansas Football Coach of the Year finalist.
Travis was the head coach at Rogers Heritage from 2016-18 and most recently served as the junior high assistant principal for the Pea Ridge School District. Travis was named Athletic Director of the Year by the Arkansas High School Administrators Association in 2022 during his time as an AD from 2020-22.
OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER
ARKANSAS HIGH
Previous coach: Trey Outlaw
New coach:
CAVE CITY
Previous coach: Danny Brustrum
New coach:
DOVER
Previous coach: Will Cox
New coach:
FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE
Previous coach: Felix Curry
New coach:
HAMPTON
Previous coach: Chris Morphis
New coach:
HARDING ACADEMY
Previous coach: Neil Evans
New coach:
JOE T. ROBINSON
Previous coach: Todd Eskola
New coach: Tyler Uptergrove
LAKE VILLAGE
Previous coach: Sirl Wright
New coach:
MINERAL SPRINGS
Previous coach: Jason Hathcock
New coach:
MURFREESBORO
Previous coach: Brad Chesshir
New coach: Jay Turley
NASHVILLE
Previous coach: Shawn Jackson
New coach: Brad Chesshir
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Previous coach: Clint Reed
New coach: Brad Bolding
PEA RIDGE
Previous coach: Brey Cook
New coach: Tony Travis
SPRINGDALE HAR-BER
Previous coach: Brent Eckley
New coach: Aaron Danenhauer
SYLVAN HILLS
Previous coach: JJ Houle
New coach: Mark Kelley
