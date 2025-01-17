High School

Tony Travis back at Pea Ridge as head football coach

Travis has worked in some capacity at Pea Ridge for 13 years, including seven as head football coach

Like Brad Bolding officially returning to North Little Rock on Thursday, the Pea Ridge School District also announced the return of a previous head coach Thursday evening.

Tony Travis has worked in some capacity at Pea Ridge for 13 years, including seven as head football coach, and brings 20 years of coaching experience. He succeeds Brey Cook, who stepped down in December after compiling a 10-30 record over four seasons.

The Blackhawks enjoyed immense success under Travis' direction during his first stint from 2009-15, compiling a 39-38 record that included three seasons of 10 wins or more and a conference championship in 2014. They made the 4A semifinal round in 2015 and fell to eventual state champion Nashville. During that time, Travis won three Coach of the Year awards and was a two-time Hooten's Arkansas Football Coach of the Year finalist.

Travis was the head coach at Rogers Heritage from 2016-18 and most recently served as the junior high assistant principal for the Pea Ridge School District. Travis was named Athletic Director of the Year by the Arkansas High School Administrators Association in 2022 during his time as an AD from 2020-22.

