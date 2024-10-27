Top 25 Arkansas high school football rankings (10/27/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Arkansas Oct. 24-26 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Natural State remains Bryant then followed by Conway followed by Greenwood and Little Rock Parkview.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Arkansas' elite high school football teams, heading into Week 8 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI's Football Top 25 Arkansas high school football rankings
1. Bryant (8-0)
Senior quarterback Jordan Walker has been arguably the state's top passer all season long, completing 61-of-103 passes for 1,159 yards, 19 touchdowns and two interceptions.
2. Conway (8-0)
Move over, the Wampus Cats are the state's second ranked team as they have yet to drop a game this season. Up next is a tilt against Little Rock Christian Academy.
3. Greenwood (8-0)
Nobody has played better under center in the state of Arkansas than Kane Archer of Greenwood. The quarterback has thrown for 2,340 yards, 35 touchdowns and one interception.
4. Little Rock Parkview (7-1)
Parkview's lone loss of the season is a 30-10 decision to No. 1 team in Bryant. The Patriots finish up with games against Lakeside and Camden Fairview.
5. Pulaski Academy (6-2)
This Pulaski Academy team's only two losses have come against Bryant and Conway. Both of those clubs are ranked 1-2 in these rankings.
6. Benton (7-1)
The Panthers are averaging a cool 51.7 points per game through eight games played this season. Now Benton will gear up for a home date versus West Memphis.
7. Bentonville (5-3)
Since a Sep. 20th loss to Lee's Summit North, Bentonville has won five straight games.
8. Shiloh Christian (6-2)
Griffin Mason has proven himself as one of the state's top running backs this season, carrying the rock 196 times for 1,226 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns.
9. Marion (7-1)
Patriots made easy work of Sheridan and cruised to a 42-21 victory. Next is a trip on the road against Catholic.
10. Little Rock Christian (6-2)
We know the Warriors have a couple of losses, but both have come up against teams ahead of them in these rankings I.E. Bryant and Shiloh Christian.
11. Mountain Home (7-1)
The Bombers ever since losing 37-13 to Shiloh Christian have responded with a three-game winning streak. Wins have come over Russellville, Siloam Springs and Lake Hamilton.
12. Little Rock Catholic (7-1)
The Rockets suffered their first loss of the season against a very good Benton team, 42-0. Catholic will aim to bounce back this week against Marion.
13. Joe T. Robinson (7-1)
Tyson Bradden has done a nice job taking care of the football and producing plenty of points. The senior has thrown for over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.
14. Valley View (8-0)
Drew Gartman has been the team's workhorse out of the backfield, scoring a team-high 16 rushing touchdowns along with 904 yards.
15. Elkins (8-0)
Another week and another Elks' win to remain undefeated. Elkins rolled to a 48-0 victory over Green Forest last week.
16. Fayetteville (6-2)
The Bulldogs bounced back from a loss to Bentonville with a resounding 35-21 win over Springdale.
17. Hot Springs Lakeside (7-1)
Needing plenty of offense, the Rams pulled off a 63-6 victory over De Queen this past Friday.
18. Rogers (3-2)
We can't drop this team down too much after only losing 41-38 to No. 2 Fayetteville.
19. Lake Hamilton (5-3)
Back to back losses to Greenwood and Mountain Home have us dropping Lake Hamilton down the ranks a bit. Things don't get any easier against Shiloh Christian this week.
20. Springdale (6-2)
One of the state's top offenses right now is that of the Bulldogs, who are averaging 36.2 points per game this fall.
21. Farmington (7-1)
In one of the wildest games of the season the Cardinals pulled off a thrilling 78-75 victory over Morrilton.
22. Mills University Studies (8-0)
The Comets just keep winning and their latest victory was a 47-0 throttling of Hall last week.
23. Morrilton (7-1)
First loss of the season for Morrilton came last week in a wild 78-75 loss to Farmington.
24. Arkadelphia (6-2)
The Badgers make their way back into the rankings after winning five straight games, including two shutouts. Only two losses have come to Camden Fairview and Lake Hamilton.
25. Bismarck (8-0)
The Lions pulling off a 33-29 upset win over Prescott last week vaults them into our rankings this week.
