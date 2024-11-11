Top 25 Arkansas high school football rankings (11/11/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Arkansas Nov. 7-9 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Natural State remains Bryant then followed by Greenwood followed by Conwayich suffered their first loss of the season, and then Little Rock Parkview.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Arkansas' elite high school football teams, heading into Week 10 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI's Football Top 25 Arkansas high school football rankings
1. Bryant (10-0)
Senior quarterback Jordan Walker has been arguably the state's top passer all season long, completing 101-of-168 passes for 2,054 yards, 34 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
2. Greenwood (10-0)
Nobody has played better under center in the state of Arkansas than Kane Archer of Greenwood. The quarterback has thrown for 2,870 yards, 44 touchdowns and one interception.
3. Conway (9-1)
Move over, the Wampus Cats are the state's now the third-ranked team after being humbly defeated by No. 1 Bryant,49-14.
4. Little Rock Parkview (9-1)
Parkview's lone loss of the season is a 30-10 decision to No. 1 team in Bryant. The Patriots finished up the season with a win over Camden Fairview.
5. Pulaski Academy (8-2)
This Pulaski Academy team's only two losses have come against Bryant and Conway. Both of those clubs are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in these rankings.
6. Benton (9-1)
The Panthers are averaging a cool 51.8 points per game through nine games played this season. Benton finished up the regular season with a road win over Marion.
7. Bentonville (7-3)
Since a Sep. 20th loss to Lee's Summit North, Bentonville has won seven straight games.
8. Little Rock Christian (6-4)
We know the Warriors have four losses, but all of them have come up against teams ahead of them in these rankings I.E. Bryant, Conway, Pulaski Academy and Shiloh Christian.
9. Mountain Home (8-2)
The Bombers ever since losing 37-13 to Shiloh Christian have responded with a four-game winning streak. Wins have come over Russellville, Siloam Springs, Lake Hamilton and Van Buren. Mountain Home's win streak ended in a 42-0 loss to No. 2 Greenwood.
10. Little Rock Catholic (9-1)
The Rockets suffered their first loss of the season against a very good Benton team, 42-0. Catholic have bounced back with consecutive wins against Marion and Sylvan Hills.
11. Joe T. Robinson (9-1)
Tyson Bradden has done a nice job taking care of the football and producing plenty of points. The senior has thrown for over 1,400 yards and 20-plus touchdown passes this season.
12. Marion (7-3)
Marion drops down a few spots after falling to Little Rock Catholic, 23-14. We won't drop Marion because of a loss to No. 6 Benton.
13. Valley View (10-0)
Drew Gartman has been the team's workhorse out of the backfield, scoring 19-plus rushing touchdowns along with over 1,100 yards.
14. Elkins (10-0)
Another week and another Elks' win to remain undefeated. Elkins rolled to a 42-0 victory over Greenville last week.
15. Fayetteville (8-2)
The Bulldogs made it three wins in a row with a 53-7 trouncing of Har-Ber.
16. Hot Springs Lakeside (8-2)
We leave Hot Springs Lakeside right where they're at after a 28-12 loss to Parkview. The Rams finished the regular season with a victory over Hot Springs.
17. Rogers (7-3)
Rogers bounced back from a loss to Fayetteville with two straight victories to end the regular season.
18. Lake Hamilton (7-3)
Back to back losses to Greenwood and Mountain Home had us dropping Lake Hamilton down the ranks a bit. Lake Hamilton came up with a big win over Shiloh Christian and then a 56-24 thumping over Russellville.
19. Springdale (7-3)
The Bulldogs dropped their third game of the year in a loss to Bentonville. Springdale is another team we won't drop as they faced one of the state's top tier clubs.
20. Shiloh Christian (7-3)
Griffin Mason has proven himself as one of the state's top running backs this season, carrying the rock 218 times for 1,399 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns.
21. Farmington (9-1)
In one of the wildest games of the season the Cardinals pulled off a thrilling 78-75 victory over Morrilton a few weeks ago.
22. Mills University Studies (10-0)
The Comets just keep winning and their latest victory was a 37-29 thriller over Lonoke last week.
23. Arkadelphia (8-2)
The Badgers made their way back into the rankings after winning seven straight games, including two shutouts. Only two losses have come to Camden Fairview and Lake Hamilton.
24. Bismarck (10-0)
The Lions pulling off a 33-29 upset win over Prescott a couple weeks ago vaults them into our rankings last week. Bismarck finishes the regular season at 10-0.
25. Dardanelle (9-1)
With the Sand Lizards only loss of the season coming against No. 14-ranked Elkins, Dardanelle made its debut in last week's rankings.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveark