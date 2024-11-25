Top 25 Arkansas High School Football Rankings (11/25/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Arkansas Nov. 22 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Natural State remains Bryant then followed by Greenwood followed by Conway, which suffered their first loss of the season a few weeks ago, and then Little Rock Parkview.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Arkansas' elite high school football teams, heading into the 2024 postseason, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI's Football Top 25 Arkansas high school football rankings
1. Bryant (11-0)
Senior quarterback Jordan Walker has been arguably the state's top passer all season long, completing 101-of-168 passes for 2,054 yards, 34 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
2. Greenwood (11-0)
Nobody has played better under center in the state of Arkansas than Kane Archer of Greenwood. The quarterback has thrown for over 3,000 yards, 40-plus touchdowns and just one mere interception.
3. Conway (10-1)
Move over, the Wampus Cats are the state's now the third-ranked team after being humbly defeated by No. 1 Bryant,49-14 a couple weeks ago.
4. Little Rock Parkview (11-1)
Parkview's lone loss of the season is a 30-10 decision to No. 1 team in Bryant. The Patriots continued in the playoffs with a 38-23 win of Camden Fairview last week.
5. Pulaski Academy (10-2)
This Pulaski Academy team's only two losses have come against Bryant and Conway. Both of those clubs are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in these rankings.
6. Benton (10-1)
The Panthers are averaging a cool 52.2 points per game through eleven games played this season. Benton began the postseason with a home win over Lake Hamilton, 57-14.
7. Bentonville (8-3)
Since a Sep. 20th loss to Lee's Summit North, Bentonville has won eight straight games.
8. Valley View (12-0)
Drew Gartman has been the team's workhorse out of the backfield, scoring 20-plus rushing touchdowns along with well over 1,200 yards.
9. Elkins (12-0)
Another week and another Elks' win to remain undefeated. Elkins rolled to a 35-16 victory over Mena last week in the second round of the playoffs.
10. Shiloh Christian (8-3)
Griffin Mason has proven himself as one of the state's top running backs this season, carrying the rock over 220 times for 1,400-plus yards and scoring 13-plus touchdowns.
11. Hot Springs Lakeside (10-2)
We leave Hot Springs Lakeside right where they're at after a 28-12 loss to Parkview a few weeks ago. The Rams finished the regular season with a victory over Hot Springs and then followed it up with a couple playoff wins.
12. Farmington (11-1)
The Cardinals narrowly knocked off Beebe last week, 28-26.
13. Mills University Studies (11-0)
The Comets just keep winning and their latest victory was a 42-10 thumping over Clinton last week.
14. Arkadelphia (10-2)
The Badgers made their way back into the rankings after winning eight straight games, including two shutouts. Only two losses have come to Camden Fairview and Lake Hamilton.
15. Bismarck (11-0)
The Lions pulling off a 33-29 upset win over Prescott a few weeks ago vaults them into our rankings last week. Bismarck finished the regular season at 10-0.
16. Dardanelle (10-1)
With the Sand Lizards only loss of the season coming against No. 14-ranked Elkins, Dardanelle made its debut in the rankings a couple weeks ago.
17. Southside (12-0)
The Southerners jump into this week's rankings after notching a 42-34 win over Herber Springs.
18. Mountain Home (10-2)
The Bombers ever since losing 37-13 to Shiloh Christian have responded with a five-game winning streak. Wins have come over Russellville, Siloam Springs, Lake Hamilton and Van Buren. Mountain Home's win streak ended in a 42-0 loss to No. 2 Greenwood.
19. Little Rock Catholic (9-2)
The Rockets suffered their first loss of the season against a very good Benton team, 42-0. Catholic season ended with a 42-14 loss to Mountain Home.
20. Joe T. Robinson (10-2)
Tyson Bradden has done a nice job taking care of the football and producing plenty of points. The senior has thrown for over 1,400 yards and 20-plus touchdown passes this season. Robinson's season ended with a 21-17 loss Lakeside.
21. Fayetteville (8-3)
The Bulldogs' season ended with a 39-32 loss to Pulaski Academy.
22. Rogers (8-4)
Rogers bounced back from a loss to Fayetteville a few weeks ago with three straight victories to end the regular season and into the playoffs.
23. Lake Hamilton (8-4)
Back to back losses to Greenwood and Mountain Home had us dropping Lake Hamilton down the ranks a bit. Lake Hamilton came up with a big win over Jonesboro, 41-27, to open the postseason. Lake Hamilton lost to Benton, 57-14.
24. Bentonville West (4-8)
Yes, the Wolverines have eight losses to their name this season, but were able to pickup an impressive 38-22 victory over Little Rock Christian last week. Bentonville West lost to Bentonville last week, 53-28.
25. Cabot (5-7)
Putting together a very tough regular season schedule had paid off for the Panthers. Cabot's season ended with a 43-0 loss to Bryant.
