Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Arkansas Football Player of the Week? (9/25/2024)
Arkansas high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 5 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Arkansas Football Player of the Week award from September 19-21, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 29th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Decari Prater, Prescott
The quarterback accounted for 172 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns in Prescott's 49-0 win over Hope last week.
Blake Forsgren, Southside
Frosgren had himself a night in Southside's 41-28 win over Little Rock Southwest, completing 17-of-28 passes for 263 yards and five touchdowns.
Braxton Burks, Catholic
In a 27-17 victory over North Little Rock, Burks caught six passes for 170 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Kendrick Carr, Lamar
Despite coming in a losing effort, Carr hauled in six passes for 124 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 40-28 loss to Heber Springs.
Jayden Young, Rivercrest
Young was the spark plug in Rivercrest's 48-34 victory over Forrest City, accounting for 175 all-purpose yards on 11 touches and scoring four times.
Jordon Moore-Payne, Quitman
Moore-Payne did everything he could to lead Quitman to victory, but came up on the losing end. The quarterback scored five total touchdowns along with 294 yards of offense.
Jameion Young, Magnolia
Young had a big night in the team's 28-26 loss to Hamburg, rushing for 204 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Levi Yager, Baptist Prep
The 5-foot-10, 178-pound linebacker led the charge defensively in Baptist Prep's 26-19 win over Episcopal, notching 10 tackles, three for a loss and two sacks.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveark