Austin Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026

Get Austin area schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues on Tuesday, February 3

Coronado’s Ethan Friday (24 ) jumps to shoot the ball during a District 1-6A boys basketball game against Montwood at Montwood High School in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.
There are 30 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Tuesday, February 3. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

Austin High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 3, 2026

There are a few marquee matchups in the Austin area on Friday night that include some of Texas's top teams:

Gateway College Preparatory vs Marble Falls — 6:15 PM

Fredericksburg vs Bandera — 6:15 PM

Tivy vs Veterans Memorial — 6:30 PM

Wagner vs Smithson Valley — 6:30 PM

New Braunfels vs Boerne-Champion — 6:30 PM

Canyon Lake vs Wimberley — 6:30 PM

Manor vs Stony Point — 7:00 PM

Hutto vs Round Rock — 7:00 PM

McCallum vs Cedar Creek — 7:00 PM

Liberty Hill vs Lehman — 7:00 PM

McNeil vs Vista Ridge — 7:00 PM

Leander vs Rouse — 7:00 PM

San Marcos vs East Central — 7:00 PM

Pflugerville vs Hendrickson — 7:00 PM

Hays vs Glenn — 7:00 PM

Weiss vs Georgetown — 7:00 PM

Giddings vs La Grange — 7:00 PM

Elgin vs Pflugerville Connally — 7:00 PM

Cedar Park vs Lockhart — 7:00 PM

Cedar Ridge vs Vandegrift — 7:00 PM

Canyon vs Clemens — 7:00 PM

Lake Travis vs Westlake — 7:30 PM

Del Valle vs Dripping Springs — 7:30 PM

Jarrell vs Lampasas — 7:30 PM

Eastside Early College vs Lago Vista — 7:30 PM

Burnet vs Taylor — 7:30 PM

Travis vs Manor New Tech — 8:00 PM

Bastrop vs Crockett — 8:00 PM

Caldwell vs Smithville — 8:00 PM

Bowie vs Akins — 8:00 PM

Published
Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.