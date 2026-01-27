Austin Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026
There are 30 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Tuesday, January 27. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Austin High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 27, 2026
There are a few marquee matchups in the Austin area Tuesday night that include some of Texas's top teams:
Cedar Park vs Leander — 5:30 PM
Fredericksburg vs Canyon Lake — 6:15 PM
Wagner vs Tivy — 6:30 PM
New Braunfels vs Veterans Memorial — 6:30 PM
Wimberley vs Long Creek — 6:30 PM
Pieper vs Smithson Valley — 6:30 PM
Manor vs Round Rock Westwood — 7:00 PM
McNeil vs Stony Point — 7:00 PM
Liberty Hill vs Lockhart — 7:00 PM
Vista Ridge vs Vandegrift — 7:00 PM
Hendrickson vs Weiss — 7:00 PM
Hays vs Rouse — 7:00 PM
Glenn vs Lehman — 7:00 PM
Elgin vs Georgetown — 7:00 PM
East View vs Pflugerville — 7:00 PM
San Marcos vs Johnson — 7:00 PM
Cedar Ridge vs Round Rock — 7:00 PM
Anderson vs Cedar Creek — 7:00 PM
Lake Travis vs Del Valle — 7:30 PM
Taylor vs Lampasas — 7:30 PM
LBJ Austin vs Lago Vista — 7:30 PM
Bowie vs Dripping Springs — 7:30 PM
Austin vs Westlake — 7:30 PM
Gateway College Preparatory vs Burnet — 7:30 PM
Jarrell vs Salado — 7:45 PM
Navasota vs Giddings — 7:45 PM
McCallum vs Crockett — 8:00 PM
Smithville vs La Grange — 8:00 PM
Eastside Early College vs Travis — 8:00 PM
Bastrop vs Austin Navarro — 8:00 PM
