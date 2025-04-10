National High School Invitational: No. 1 Corona, Huntington Beach win in walk-off fashion
The National High School Invitational is the most heralded high school baseball event in the country. The tournament puts all the best prep baseball programs in America into one bracket, which brings the MLB scouts out in droves with radar guns ... and saliva.
The lede for Day 1 of the tournament came from No. 1-ranked Corona (Calif.) vs. Casteel (Ariz.). The Panthers, who won the Boras Classic in Southern California two weekends ago, rolled into the first-round matchup 11-0.
The unbeaten streak was in jeopardy when Corona was trailing by two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning before Ethin Bingaman hit a walk-off single to clinch a dramatic 8-7 victory Wednesday afternoon in Cary, North Carolina.
Bingaman's clutch moment came with two outs on a 2-and-2 count.
Corona started Mason Sims on the bump, the team's No. 4 pitcher, to preserve standouts like Seth Hernandez and Jason Gerfers the rest of the way.
Corona will play Columbus (Fla.) in the quarterfinal Thursday. Corona is the defending NHSI champion after defeating Huntington Beach in the 2024 final.
HUNTINGTON BEACH WALKS OFF
Huntington Beach, another marquee Southern California program, needed some magic in Wednesday's 5-4 victory in eight innings over Poly Prep Country Day (N.Y.).
The Oilers overcame a three-run deficit before Cole Clark delivered a walk-off hit in extras to advance Huntington Beach to the quarterfinals against Collierville (Tenn.).
WEDNESDAY'S 1ST ROUND SCORES
Christopher Columbus 5, Edwardsville 3
Huntington Beach 5, Poly Prep 4
Trinity Christian Academy 8, The Stony Brook School 2
Regis Jesuit 3, Wesleyan Christian 1
Collierville 8, Holly Springs 1
THURSDAY'S QUARTERFINALS SCHEDULE
Regis Jesuit vs. Trinity Christian Academy
Christopher Columbus vs. Corona
Collierville vs. Huntington Beach
Corona del Sol vs. Venice
