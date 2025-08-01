South Carolina high school baseball player, 16, killed in tragic car crash
The community of Kershaw County in South Carolina is mourning the tragic loss of a Camden High student-athlete, who died in a single-car accident Tuesday, according to multiple local reports.
Caiden McGuff, 16, was driving a 2004 Ford pickup truck before it ran off the side of the road where it hit a phone box and flipped over before crashing into a tree, according to the New York Post.
McGuff was taken to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead.
McGuff was not by himself. There was a female passenger in the car with him, according to reports. The status of the female passenger has yet to be reported.
The Camden High baseball Twitter/X account posted the following on July 30.
"With a broken heart we announce the passing of Caiden McGuff from a car accident. Caiden was a rising junior. We are deeply saddened but are forever thankful for the time spent with him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and our Baseball family."
There was a statement from the Camden High principal, Rose Montgomery.
“Caiden was an outstanding student and remarkable athlete who gave his all on the field, and a wonderful friend to so many in our Bulldog family,” Montgomery said.
McGuff, a pitcher, was a talented underclassman at Camden High this past spring. A local newspaper — The State — nominated McGuff The State’s high school Boys Spring Sports Athlete of Week after he pitched a complete game in April.
McGuff went 7-3 on the mound with a save in 13 appearances in 2025 for the Bulldogs. He struck out 28 batters in 33 innings and batters hit .234 against him.
McGuff's travel ball team posted a tribute to their fallen teammate on Twitter/X.
“Heaven has a new ACE,” the Camden P-17 Prospects said on social media. “We love you buddy. You will be dearly missed. Please send your prayers the the McGuff family during this time.”
