Top 10 Northeast high school baseball preseason rankings (3/24/2025)
Baseball season is right around the corner for all of the high schools in the northeast area.
Most teams have yet to play a regular season game so why not make an early season prediction for the top ten teams in the seven states.
1. Bishop Hendricken (RI)
Despite being the smallest state in the country, Bishop Hendricken in Warwick has a very talented baseball roster. Hendricken has produced many college-level athletes in the past, some even making it to the big leagues. Last year they were Rhode Island state champs with a 20-0 conference record, so it was hard to put them anywhere but the one spot.
2. Xaverian Brothers (Massachusetts)
A powerhouse in every sport, it's no surprise to see Xaverian in the top three. Last year they finished their season 15-6 but didn't finish with the state chip because of Taunton. After they lost a chunk of their seniors, it opened up the spot for Xaverian to get their second championship in just four years.
3. St. Johns Prep (New York)
St. John's was dominant in New York all of last season. They finished the 2024 season with an overall record of 30-2 and had the No. 1 seed in the Catholic A - North Division. They scored a total of 420 runs while only allowing 63, showcasing their intensity both at the plate and in the field. Most of the roster is returning so expect them to do much of the same this year.
4. Chatham (New York)
Last season Chatham was 24-4 and secured their third consecutive Class C New York state title. Setting the Section 2 record, the Panthers were honored at Yankee Stadium for their excellence, which they will look to bring into this season.
5. Pinkerton Academy (New Hampshire)
The 2024 NHIAA Division 1 state champs are back again to hopefully copy last year's success. Last year they finished 19-5 and convincingly won every game up until the state championship. Their pitching staff is elite, holding batters to a .205 average last year.
6. Poly Prep (New York)
Poly Prep has been possibly the most dominant high school baseball team in the past 15 years. They have secured 14 consecutive Ivy Prep league titles and 11 NYSAIS championships. It shouldn't surprise anyone to see them again in the top ten.
7. Boston College High (Massachusetts)
Boston College High, like Xaverian, has some of the most talented athletic teams in all of the Northeast, and their baseball team is coming off an MIAA Division 1 state championship. Expect them to be equally as competitive and continue to produce high-level talent.
8. Woodstock (Connecticut)
Woodstock was 23-2 last year and captured the Class L state title for the first time in their school's history. Their only two losses last year were against state champs, and both games went into extra innings. Woodstock should be very talented again this year coming off winning the CIAC hardware.
9. St. Peters Prep (New York)
St. Peter's won't blow you away with their record or any of their stats last season. They had an overall record of 17-9 and secured the HCIAL league championship. They had multiple all-stars who are returning for this upcoming season so they will be even stronger.
10. Amity (Connecticut)
Amity is fresh off a 10-0 Championship class LL state championship win last season. They did, however, have a 15-12-1 record, which puts a couple of question marks around their team. They have solidified their roster and will likely be a top team in the Northeast.
As the season approaches the rankings will continue to change, and high school baseball in the northeast will give us yet another great season.
