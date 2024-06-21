Vote: Who was the best performer at the 2024 Ohio (OHSAA) baseball state tournament?
AKRON, Ohio - From June 7-9, the Ohio High School Athletic Association held the annual baseball state championship tournament at Canal Park, with 12 games being played across four divisions.
Mason, West Branch, Heath and Berlin Hiland all took home state titles.
Now it your chance to vote for what player had the best individual performance over the three days.
(Note: These performances are only from the games played in Akron during the state semifinals and championship games. It does not include the sectional, district or regional games. Players are listed alphabetically).
Voting will close Thursday, June 27 at 11:59 pm ET
Beau Alazaus, West Branch
Went the distance on the mound in a 4-2 win over Indian Creek in the Division II semifinals, allowing two earned runs on five hits. He also had an RBI triple.
Riley Baum, Heath
In an eight-inning, 4-3 win over Waynedale in the Division III semifinals, he went the distance and gave up three runs on seven hits and struck out six. He didn’t allow a single run over the final four innings.
Michael Bilo, Mason
One start after eliminating defending state champion Archbishop Moeller by tossing a no-hitter in the regional final, the George Mason commit shut down Twinsburg through five innings in an 8-1 win in the Division I state final. Through five, he struck out six and allowed two hits and one walk. He finished with 5.1 innings pitched and allowed one run.
Wyatt Binckley, Heath
In the Division III championship game, he tossed a five-hitter and struck out five, walking two, as the Bulldogs defeated Millbury Lake 3-1.
Jeremiah Carmella, Badin
Collected hits in his first three at-bats and went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the Division II semifinals in a 5-0 win over Padua.
Beau Chaney, Badin
The sophomore allowed just one hit over six innings of work in a 3-2 loss to West Branch in the Division II championship game. He walked four and struck out four and left with a 2-0 lead.
Caden Coblentz, Hiland
Tossed a five-hit shutout with nine Ks as the defending state champions defeated Russia 2-0 in the Division IV semifinals.
Shane Coblentz, Waynedale
Allowed three runs on six hits over 6.2 innings in a 4-3 loss to Heath in the Division III semifinals. He struck out nine and threw 122 pitches.
Braylon Cordonnier, Russia
Went the distance and allowed just two runs on two hits, striking out four, in a 2-0 loss to Hiland in the Division IV semifinals. He had a perfect game through 5.1 innings and a no-hitter through 5.2 innings.
Ascher Dent, Olentangy Berlin
In a 4-1 loss to Twinsburg in the Division I semifinals, Dent had two of the four hits for the Bears and drove in the only run.
Caleb Driessen, Badin
In a 5-0 win over Padua in the Division II semifinals, the sophomore hurled a two-hit shutout with one walk and six strikeouts. He allowed just one hit in the first six innings.
Alex Dues, Fort Recovery
Allowed just one run on six hits in a 3-1 win over Hillsdale in the Division IV semifinals. He struck out five and walked two.
Jake Hanley, Mason
The Indiana recruit tossed a one-hit shutout with 11 Ks and also had the game’s only RBI on a double in the seventh inning as the Comets defeated Perrysburg 1-0 in the Division I semifinals.
Kyler Hoon, Twinsburg
The freshman had a pair of RBI singles in a 4-1 win over Olentangy Berlin in the Division I semifinals.
Matt Hubbard, Perrysburg
The Toledo recruit threw a five-hitter, allowing just one run and striking out 10 in a 1-0 loss to Mason in the Division I semifinals.
Grady Monigold, Hiland
Trailing Fort Recovery 2-1 in the Division IV state championship game, he found the gap in right center for a two-run double in the sixth inning to give the Hawks a 3-2 win and their second straight state title.
Boston Mulinix, West Branch
Trailing 2-0 entering the seventh inning of the Division II state championship game against Badin, Mulinix had an RBI infield single to make it 2-1 and then scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in a 3-2 win.
Anthony Perry, West Branch
Tossed a five-hitter in a 3-2 win over Badin in the Division II state championship game.
Mark Rutherford, Mason
In the Division I championship game against Twinsburg, he was 2-for-3 with three RBIs in an 8-1 win.
Josh Stalnaker, Twinsburg
The Ashland commit tossed a four-hitter with seven Ks in the 4-1 win over Olentangy Berlin Division I semifinal.
Drew Tajblik, Lake (Millbury)
The Toledo commit went the distance, tossing a four-hit shutout with six strikeouts in a 4-0 win over Minford in the Division III semifinals.
Caleb Tobias, Lake (Millbury)
Had an RBI double to open the scoring and added an RBI single later as the Flyers defeated Minford 4-0 in the Division III semifinals.
Connor Toomey, Heath
His walk-off RBI triple in the bottom of the eighth inning helped the Bulldogs knock off two-time defending state champion Waynedale 4-3 in the Division III semifinals.
Ryan Wagner, Lake (Millbury)
In a 3-1 loss to Heath in the Division III championship game, he allowed three runs on five hits in six innings, but gave up just one hit over his final four frames, one of which was an infield single. He finished with three strikeouts and two walks.
Cody Yoder, Hiland
His two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a scoreless tie and were the only two runs of the game in a 2-0 win over Russia in the Division IV semifinals.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh