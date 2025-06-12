Why I Became a High School Umpire—Even After Getting Ridiculed Behind the Plate
Why I Decided to Step Behind the Plate
Yes, I could easily focus solely on the negative, because my worst fears were indeed realized. But I’m not going to in this instance.
This past spring, after years of writing about high school sports for a variety of publications, I decided to try and give back to kids, parents and coaches in another way by registering to become an umpire in both baseball and softball.
Facing the Fire: A Harsh Welcome to Officiating
I did it despite the horror stories of umpire abuse throughout the country, and sure enough, I endured one of those experiences.
While working behind home plate, the head coach of one baseball team called time for the sole purpose of berating my strike zone and saying I was responsible for having his pitcher throw more pitches than he should be.
After calling the next two pitches strikes — because they actually were in my eyes, not based on what the berating coach was saying — the other coach called time to and accused me of changing calls based on the other coach arguing.
All the while, parents and other fans were giving mock cheers and chiming in with their thoughts loudly.
There have been other times of ridicule as well, even if not as demonstrative.
Support Outweighs the Negativity
Again though, I’m not here to focus on any of that. For every bad experience, there have been 10 other great ones of players, coaches and parents showing way more support than I expected when starting this venture.
The National Officiating Crisis Is Real
No doubt, maybe people are fully understanding why there is such a drastic referring shortage nationwide, with the National Federation of State High School Associations reporting that more than 50,000 officials have left the profession since 2018-19.
It doesn’t matter that there is always work available and the pay is good, whether it’s extra cash to supplement another career, quick money to be made in the midst of a job transition, or a way to make money and stay active in retirement. People are still getting out of it.
It can’t be understated how much that impacts kids and a multi-billion dollar youth sports industry that pulls in more money than the NFL and MLB combined.
If there are no officials, there are no games. If there are no games, then the life lessons, opportunities and memories playing sports can offer don’t exist.
Why It Matters: No Officials, No Games
For anyone hesitant to get into refereeing or umpiring, focus on what you are giving back and how much you can impact lives forever. Don’t focus on any potential ridicule or abuse, as it can easily happen anyway in everyday life.
A Call to Action: Join the Movement
Much like kids are taught to learn from mistakes and simply work to get better, the same logic can apply to people getting into refereeing or umpiring for the first time. Spend time to get experience and learn the craft. It can actually feel good to be on the same wavelength as the kids in that regard in that we are all learning and striving to be better every day.
Don’t Let Ridicule Win—Let Purpose Drive You
Even with the ridicule that can be received during the process, from my experience, don’t quit that easily.
The reward of giving back to kids and communities and ensuring they are soaking in all that sports have to offer is way greater.
Because of that, people can ridicule me all they want. I’m going to battle and fight for these kids no matter what going forward.
If anyone is thinking about taking the plunge and getting into refereeing or umpiring, you can do the same. Don’t let the potential of abuse win. Kids, families and communities are counting on it.