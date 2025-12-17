Ex–NY State High School Coach Receives Sentencing for Sexual Conduct with Student
A former New York State high school boys basketball coach received his sentencing after being accused of sexual conduct with a student, according to reports.
The Wayne County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that Dean E. Schott II, an ex-boys basketball coach and teaching assistant at the Lyons Central School District, was sentenced to 10 years of probation on Friday (Nov. 12) after he pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sex act.
Schott, 55, was also indicted for third-degree sexual abuse prior to his conviction. He must register as a sex offender and comply with an order of protection for the victim.
The DA’s office noted that Schott had sexual conduct with a student in 2019 while employed at Lyons CSD and the head coach of the varsity boys basketball program.
In spring, Schott stepped down from his position after 22 years at Lyons CSD due to allegations of misconduct. He was escorted from the schools’ campus on April 8 due to the allegations.
The charges stemmed from an investigation led by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Schott was subsequently arrested in August.
“The victim’s courage in coming forward exposed a serious abuse of trust,” Wayne County DA Christine Callanan said in a statement. “Individuals placed in positions of authority and access to our children carry an absolute responsibility to protect them, not exploit them. This sentence ensures the defendant will no longer have the opportunity to harm another student, and this office will continue to hold accountable anyone who violates that trust.”
Schott guided the Lions to the New York State boys basketball Final Four in 2024. It was the first time since 2015 that the program appeared in the state semifinals.
