Former Lyons High School boys basketball coach faces sex abuse accusations
Dean E. Schott II, a former Lyons High School boys basketball coach in New York, was arrested and now faces sexual abuse accusations, according to reports.
On Wednesday morning, Wayne County District Attorney Christine Callahan revealed an unsealed grand jury indictment, noting that Schott has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree sexual abuse. Both charges are misdemeanors.
Schott was arraigned on Wednesday in Wayne County Court. The charges stemmed from an investigation led by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Finger Lakes Times.
According to reports, Schott was a teaching assistant at the Lyons Central School District. He resigned in April due to allegations of misconduct.
Schott guided the Lions to the New York State boys basketball Final Four in 2024. It was the first time since 2015 that the program appeared in the state semifinals.
Callahan stated that she will provide further details about the case later in the day on Wednesday.
