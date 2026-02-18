Top 25 National High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 17, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 National High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite National boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from High School On SI, MaxPreps and On3/Rivals.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
Paul VI, Sierra Canyon and Prolific Prep were the three teams competing for the top spot this week, with each ranked No. 1 by the three different rankings.
Here is a look at the latest Washington Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 17:
Top 25 National High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 17, 2026
1. Paul VI - Average Rank: 2.33
Paul VI appears in all three rankings and owns a No. 1 ranking, giving it the strongest overall multi-source profile.
2. Sierra Canyon - Average Rank: 5.0
Sierra Canyon is ranked in all three polls, including a No. 1 slot, anchoring it firmly near the top.
3. Prolific Prep - Average Rank: 4.5
Prolific Prep pairs a No. 1 ranking with another top-10 appearance to secure a high composite slot.
4. SPIRE Academy - Average Rank: 4.0
SPIRE Academy lands inside the top six in both rankings where it appears, including a runner-up finish.
5. Dynamic Prep - Average Rank: 4.0
Dynamic Prep posts two top-four placements, showing elite-level consistency.
6. Calvary Christian Academy - Average Rank: 7.67
Calvary Christian Academy appears in all three sources and owns a No. 2 ranking.
7. Arizona Compass Prep - Average Rank: 5.5
Arizona Compass Prep checks in as high as No. 2 and remains firmly inside the top tier.
8. Montverde Academy - Average Rank: 5.5
Montverde Academy stays inside the top six in both of its appearances.
9. Principia - Average Rank: 7.0
Principia is ranked in two sources and remains inside the top 10 in each.
10. Link Academy - Average Rank: 7.5
Link Academy holds steady with two top-eight showings.
11. Archbishop Stepinac - Average Rank: 9.5
Archbishop Stepinac posts two strong top-12 placements.
12. Fishers - Average Rank: 10.5
Fishers appears in all three rankings and is ranked as high as No. 5.
13. Sunnyslope - Average Rank: 12.67
Sunnyslope earns three appearances and a top-five nod, strengthening its composite case.
14. Wisconsin Lutheran - Average Rank: 13.33
Wisconsin Lutheran appears in all three rankings and peaks at No. 10.
15. Seven Lakes - Average Rank: 14.33
Seven Lakes checks in across all three lists and remains competitive nationally.
16. Rainier Beach - Average Rank: 13.0
Rainier Beach appears in two national polls with both rankings inside the top 20.
17. Millennium - Average Rank: 13.5
Millennium lands in two sources, including a top-six placement.
18. Redondo Union - Average Rank: 17.0
Redondo Union is ranked in all three sources and peaks at No. 12.
19. Wasatch Academy - Average Rank: 13.0
Wasatch Academy appears in two rankings and earns a top-13 placement.
20. Bartlett - Average Rank: 12.0
Bartlett appears in two polls and lands inside the top 15 in both.
21. Greensboro Day School - Average Rank: 17.5
Greensboro Day School secures two national rankings.
22. Bella Vista - Average Rank: 17.5
Bella Vista appears in two rankings, including a top-15 placement.
23. Southeastern Prep Academy - Average Rank: 19.0
Southeastern Prep Academy earns two national top-20 rankings.
24. Santa Margarita - Average Rank: 14.0
Santa Margarita appears in one source with a top-15 ranking and qualifies for inclusion.
25. Webb - Average Rank: 11.0
Webb appears in one ranking and earns a top-15 placement to round out the composite.