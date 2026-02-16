Buzzer-Beaters, First-Ever Titles and 32-Year Droughts End as Championship Weekend Shakes Up Pennsylvania Hoops
The Pennsylvania basketball scene is full of teams hoping to get as close to Hershey as possible. A number of programs snapped droughts over this past weekend as the postseason races will start to heat up.
Khalil Roberts made a layup with 4 seconds remaining to help Central Dauphin knock off Bishop McDevitt in the Mid-Penn Conference championship game, 53-52.
It was the Rams first conference championship win since 2020.
Obama Academy rallies to climb on top of City League
A year after falling to rival Allderdice after leading by nine points entering the fourth quarter, Obama Academy earned its revenge Sunday at Brashear High School. The Eagles won their first Pittsburgh City League championship since 2020 by defeating the Dragons, 64-58, in overtime.
Naron Jackson II scored 13 points for the Eagles, who trailed by seven points entering the fourth quarter. Jackson made a free throw with 3.5 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime. Eric James Jr. led Obama with 19 points.
MaST Charter and Church wins Bicentennial Athletic League
The Panthers only had four players score, but found enough punch on offense to beat Church Farm Saturday at Morrisville High School. Brian Mallon led MaST Charter with 24 points, while Reuben Dorceus added 16 points.
Lehighton wins Colonial League
The Indians picked up an 18-point win over Notre Dame-Green Pond, 44-26, last Friday to win the first league title in school history. Lehighton was impressive defensively, limiting the defending champions to only 10 points after halftime.
Brielle Parliman scored a game-high 18 points for Lehighton.
Karns City snaps 10-year drought in KSAC
The Gremlins’ girls basketball team has found plenty of success in the program’s history. Karns City beat Clarion-Limestone 27-24 to win its fourth KSAC title and first since 2016 after closing the game on a 13-2 run.
Westtown wins first FSL title since 2022
The Moose beat two-time defending league champ ANC at John E. Glaser Arena. Rowan Phillips led the Moose with 20 points, while Marshall Bailey added 15.
Forest Hills ends long title drought
Forest Hills boys basketball won the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference for the first time in 32 years. Dylan Stohon scored 22 points to help the Rangers beat Bishop Guilfoyle 62-46 and capture the LHAC Crown Saturday at DeGol Arena.
Cranberry wins first KSAC title
The Berries beat Clarion 53-38 to win their first-ever Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference championship game. This was the 19th season the KSAC tournament had been held and the first time Cranberry appeared in the game.
