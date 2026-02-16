Top 25 Boys High School Basketball National Rankings - Feb. 15, 2026
It’s always interesting mixing the best prep schools with the best teams that play in their state’s high school leagues.
This week’s High School On SI Top 25 boys basketball national rankings tries to mix and match a little more, which allows for Paul VI to rise to No. 3 and Dynamic Prep — our former No. 1 that has been idle for several weeks — to make way for Prolific Prep atop the rankings.
Arizona Compass Prep moved up to No. 2, while another Grand Canyon State school, Millennium, won a thriller in overtime against Sunnyslope in a rematch of the AIAA powers to join the Vikings in the rankings this week.
1. Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (29-3)
Previous Rank: 3
Outlook: A two-point win over IMG Academy was followed up by wins over Mt. Zion Academy and Guangming (China) in the Grind Session.
2. Arizona Compass Prep (Chandler, AZ) (20-1)
Previous Rank: 5
Outlook: The Dragons held off Faith Family and Veritas Academy to remain unbeaten in the EYBL West Division.
3. Paul VI (Chantilly, VA) (26-2)
Previous Rank: 7
Outlook: The Panthers pulled out close wins over Bishop Ireton in overtime and by six over St. John’s en route to a fifth consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference regular-season title while standout Jordan Smith Jr. committed to Arkansas.
4. Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX) (16-2)
Previous Rank: 1
Outlook: Dynamic hasn’t played in almost a month.
5. Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL) (17-5)
Previous Rank: 14
Outlook: The Eagles made the biggest jump in the rankings, following up their Dr. Pepper Classic victory over SPIRE Academy with victories over Brewster Academy and La Lumiere.
6. SPIRE Academy (Geneva, OH) (23-2)
Previous Rank: 2
Outlook: SPIRE bounced back from its loss to Montverde with double-digit wins over Tennessee Collegiate Academy and Oak Hill.
7. Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH) (25-4)
Previous Rank: 4
Outlook: The Bobcats led Montverde 71-70 with 2:08 remaining before falling 76-71 in a thrilling EYBL East Division matchup.
8. Link Academy (Branson, MO) (21-2)
Previous Rank: 6
Outlook: The Lions have won six straight since their loss to Arizona Compass Prep, beating CIA Bella Vista 68-62 on Saturday.
9. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (20-1)
Previous Rank: 8
Outlook: The Eagles opened the Florida Class 3A state tournament with a 78-22 romp over 8-seed Bishop Verot.
10. Principia (St. Louis, MO) (22-2)
Previous Rank: 9
Outlook: The Panthers won the Principia Shootout with a 86-50 victory over Rolla.
11. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (23-1)
Previous Rank: 10
Outlook: The Trailblazers posted a 17-point win over Crespi to open the Southern Section Open Division playoffs.
12. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) (20-4)
Previous Rank: 15
Outlook: The Crusaders improved to 15-0 in league play with a 64-38 win over Christ the King.
13. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, UT) (20-4)
Previous Rank: 11
Outlook: The Tigers needed four overtimes to outlast Iowa United 76-74 in an EYBL West matchup.
14. Rainier Beach (Seattle, WA) (22-1)
Previous Rank: 16
Outlook: The Vikings roll into district tournament play on a 17-game win streak.
15. Bartlett (Memphis, TN) (24-4)
Previous Rank: 19
Outlook: The Panthers put up 113 points in a Feb. 11 win over Munford.
16. Fishers (Fishers, IN) (21-0)
Previous Rank: 20
Outlook: The Tigers needed overtime to outlast Westfield on Feb. 5 before beating Center Grove and Penn over the weekend.
17. Seven Lakes (Katy, TX) (33-0)
Previous Rank: 21
Outlook: The Spartans won a hard-fought rematch with Cinco Ranch 65-55 on Saturday.
18. Sunnyslope (Phoenix, AZ) (23-2)
Previous Rank: 13
Outlook: The Vikings are the No. 1 seed in Arizona’s Open Division playoffs despite an overtime loss to Millennium in their highly anticipated rematch on Feb. 10.
19. Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando, FL) (24-6)
Previous Rank: 22
Outlook: The Falcons have won nine in a row since their last loss Jan. 19 to Newman (Boston, MA).
20. Wisconsin Lutheran (Milwaukee, WI) (21-0)
Previous Rank: 23
Outlook: The Vikings are three wins away from completing an undefeated regular season.
21. Millennium (Goodyear, AZ) (21-3)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Outlook: The Tigers got 27 points from University of Arizona commit Cameron Holmes to knock off Sunnyslope and earn the No. 2 seed in the Arizona Open Division playoffs.
22. Greensboro Day School (Greensboro, NC) (33-2)
Previous Rank: 24
Outlook: The Bengals haven’t lost since late December, running their win streak to 14 with a 73-55 win Friday over Forsyth Country Day.
23. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, CA) (26-3)
Previous Rank: 25
Outlook: The Sea Hawks won their Southern Section Open Division tournament opener 74-31 over Etiwanda.
24. Bella Vista (Scottsdale, AZ) (15-4)
Previous Rank: 12
Outlook: The Bears defeated Layton Christian Academy and Dream City, but a 68-62 loss to Link Academy dropped them to fifth in the EYBL West Division.
25. Faith Family (Dallas, TX) (25-8)
Previous Rank: 18
Outlook: The Eagles bounced back from a loss to Arizona Compass Prep by beating Iowa United 68-59.
Dropped Out
17. La Lumiere (La Porte, IN)