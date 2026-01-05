Top 25 Boys High School Basketball National Rankings - Jan. 5, 2025
The national high school basketball landscape is beginning to separate as the calendar turns. Holiday tournaments, cross-country matchups, and early January showcases didn’t just reshuffle records — they revealed which programs are built to sustain championship-level play and which still have questions to answer.
With Chipotle Nationals looming and major events like Hoophall West shaping perception, this update reflects more than wins and losses. It reflects form, quality competition, and momentum as the season enters its most defining stretch.
1. Link Academy (Branson, MO) (12-0)
Previous Rank: 1
Next Up: GRIND Prep (OK)
Outlook: Everything is clicking for Link Academy. The Lions are the team nobody wants to see right now and remain the clear favorite to win Chipotle Nationals at this stage of the season. Their balance, depth, and consistency separate them from the field.
2. Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (14-2)
Previous Rank: 2
Next Up: Grind Session in Paducah, KY
Outlook: Prolific Prep delivered a statement 70–47 win over Westtown (PA). Five-star senior Caleb Holt led the way with 20 points, while five-star junior Nasir Anderson added 10 points and controlled the game as the primary floor general.
3. Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX) (14-1)
Previous Rank: 4
Next Up: iSchool (TX)
Outlook: Dynamic Prep dominated Dream City Christian at Hoophall West, continuing their upward trajectory. Five-star junior Marcus Spears Jr. posted 11 points and eight rebounds. This group returns to Texas showing signs of a legitimate contender capable of challenging for the top spot.
4. La Lumiere (La Porte, IN) (11-0)
Previous Rank: 5
Next Up: Long Island Lutheran (NY)
Outlook: La Lumiere enters a brief reset before a demanding January slate. The upcoming matchup with Long Island Lutheran will be a major test as the Lakers look to protect their undefeated record.
5. Paul VI (Chantilly, VA) (11-1)
Previous Rank: 6
Next Up: Bishop McNamara (MD)
Outlook: Paul VI faces one of its toughest local tests of the season against Bishop McNamara. Five-star senior Jordan Smith continues to play at an elite, national Player of the Year level. The Panthers will head to the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions shortly after, with major challenges ahead.
6. Spire Academy (Geneva, OH) (11-1)
Previous Rank: 8
Next Up: Mt. Carmel (IL)
Outlook: Double-digit wins over Arizona Compass and Faith Family make Spire one of the week’s biggest risers. Against Compass, Darrell Davis (21 points) and Alabama signee Tarris Bouie (17 points) led the way. Kevin Boyle’s championship pedigree is evident as this group hits its stride.
7. Arizona Compass (Chandler, AZ) (11-1)
Previous Rank: 7
Next Up: Lute Olsen Legacy Classic
Outlook: Compass split two national matchups at Hoophall West, falling to Spire Academy before bouncing back with a 63–59 win over Bella Vista. In the win, four-star Maryland commit Kaden House scored 15 points. These results underscore just how tight the Top 10 race has been.
8. Bella Vista (Scottsdale, AZ) (10-2)
Previous Rank: 3
Next Up: Tennessee Collegiate (TN)
Outlook: Bella Vista split its games at Hoophall West while continuing to navigate one of the nation’s toughest schedules. The Bears’ résumé suggests they’ll be a serious factor if they earn a spot at Chipotle Nationals. Five-star junior Paul Osaruyi delivered dominant performances throughout the weekend.
9. Principia (St. Louis, MO) (10-1)
Previous Rank: 9
Next Up: Lutheran South (MO)
Outlook: Principia traveled to Memphis and earned a win over Houston (TN). Four-star Wake Forest signee Quentin Coleman poured in 29 points. The Panthers now turn their attention to a loaded Bass Pro Tournament of Champions field.
10. Montverde (Monteverde, FL) (6-4)
Previous Rank: 11
Next Up: IMG Academy (FL)
Outlook: Montverde’s season has been uneven, but recent wins over Top 25 opponents have stabilized their position. The upcoming matchup with IMG Academy will be a major barometer for where both programs truly stand.
11. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (13-1)
Previous Rank: 17
Next Up: St. Francis (CA)
Outlook: Five-star Brandon McCoy Jr. dominated at the Les Schwab Invitational, continuing a stellar stretch of play. Paired with five-star North Carolina signee Maximo Adams, Sierra Canyon boasts one of the best senior duos in the country. Momentum is firmly on the Trailblazers’ side.
12. Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH) (13-1)
Previous Rank: 14
Next Up: Tennessee Collegiate (TN)
Outlook: Brewster heads into a massive week in La Porte, IN, highlighted by a showdown with top-ranked Link Academy. A win would carry significant implications for the next rankings update.
13. Faith Family (Dallas, TX) (15-5)
Previous Rank: 12
Next Up: Bishop McNamara (MD)
Outlook: Losses to Bella Vista and Spire Academy result in a slight drop. Both are elite opponents, but these are the types of games Faith Family must convert to climb nationally.
14. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (10-1)
Previous Rank: 16
Next Up: Sagemont Prep (FL)
Outlook: Calvary Christian’s ceiling is undeniable. The first half of the season shows a group capable of competing with anyone in the country. Their performance at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions will be telling.
15. Columbus (Miami, FL) (12-3)
Previous Rank: 13
Next Up: St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)
Outlook: Columbus dominated early before falling to Sierra Canyon in the Les Schwab Invitational championship. A rematch with Sierra Canyon on January 17 looms as one of the most anticipated games of the season.
16. Bartlett (Memphis, TN) (12-2)
Previous Rank: 23
Next Up: Houston (TN)
Outlook: Bartlett continues to validate its rise. A Top 25 win over Southeastern Prep, combined with a strong City of Palms showing, cements the Panthers as a legitimate national program.
17. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, UT) (9-4)
Previous Rank: 19
Next Up: Layton Christian Academy (UT)
Outlook: Wasatch remains competitive in every EYBL Scholastic matchup. Their recent win over Roman Catholic (PA) highlights their toughness. UConn signee Junior County brings a unique skill set at 6-foot-4.
18. Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando, FL) (15-5)
Previous Rank: 10
Next Up: Potter’s House (FL)
Outlook: Southeastern Prep split games in Memphis, beating Whitehaven and losing to Bartlett. The ceiling remains high, but a 1–6 record against Top 25 teams has stalled their upward movement.
19. IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) (13-5)
Previous Rank: 15
Next Up: North Broward Prep (FL)
Outlook: IMG remains difficult to place. The talent is undeniable, but losses — including one to Greensboro Day — force caution. Consistency will determine how high this group can climb.
20. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) (7-4)
Previous Rank: 20
Next Up: Nazareth (NY)
Outlook: Stepinac has already navigated the toughest portion of its schedule. A lighter New York-heavy slate remains, with health being a key factor to monitor.
21. Sunnyslope (Phoenix, AZ) (16-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: Brophy College Prep (AZ)
Outlook: Sunnyslope vaults into the rankings after a dominant Hoophall West run featuring wins over Bishop Gorman, DeMatha, and Wheeler. Five-star junior Darius Wabbington alters games at 6-foot-11.
22. Wheeler (Marietta, GA) (11-3)
Previous Rank: 21
Next Up: Cherokee (GA)
Outlook: Wheeler opened Hoophall West strong, including a win over Millennium, before a narrow 61–59 loss to Sunnyslope. They sit just behind the Arizona squad in this update.
23. Seven Lakes (Katy, TX) (22-0)
Previous Rank: 22
Next Up: Mayde Creek (TX)
Outlook: Seven Lakes continues to make everything look easy. While a Texas-heavy schedule limits national mobility, their undefeated record earns Top 25 recognition.
24. Santa Margarita (Santa Margarita, CA) (19-2)
Previous Rank: 24
Next Up: St. John Bosco (CA)
Outlook: Santa Margarita has handled business and now faces a major test against St. John Bosco. All eyes will be on Friday night in California.
25. Rainier Beach (Seattle, WA) (10-1)
Previous Rank: 25
Next Up: Eastside Catholic (WA)
Outlook: Rainier Beach remains one of the most visible programs in the country. With Tyran Stokes headlining and NBA legend Jamal Crawford’s presence adding energy, the Vikings continue to take care of business.