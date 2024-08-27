Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (8/27/2024)
Well then.
The Florida high school football season started off with a bang as it kicked off with plenty to talk about afterwards.
A handful of teams playing within the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase weren’t able to come away with wins, but played against some of the best competition the nation has to offer.
How far down should these teams drop and others rise up the charts?
Here’s the complete breakdown of Florida's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 2 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 Florida high school football rankings
1. IMG Academy (0-1)
Yes, we are aware IMG Ascenders lost just its second game in the last few years in a 35-34 loss to Corner Canyon. Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves thinking that many teams could’ve went into a different time zone, altitude and fared too much better. This week against Bergen Catholic (NJ) will tell us how they bounce back.
2. Chaminade Madonna (0-1)
Coming off a tough 34-27 loss to St. John Bosco (CA) in the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase, this Lions team has a lot of potential. Make no mistake about it, however, this isn’t your Chaminade Madonna of the last two years. Tyler Chance impressed at quarterback and as the season progresses, this could be a team that makes the argument as No. 1 at some point.
3. Cocoa (1-0)
Cocoa had a business as usual kind of Week 1 by cruising to a 42-10 victory over Titusville at home. The Tigers hit the road this week against Mainland before a titanic matchup against No. 1 IMG Academy in Bradenton. We really can’t wait for that one.
4. St. Thomas Aquinas (0-1)
Now in a moral victory kind of way, St. Thomas Aquinas impressed when they lost to Bishop Gorman (NV) over the weekend. The size difference was noticeable on the line of scrimmage between the teams, but the near-heroics of Andrew Indorf nearly had the Raiders coming away with a win in front of a packed house.
5. Lakeland (1-0)
Not many folks had the Lakeland Dreadnaughts waltzing into Traz Powell Stadium and coming away with a win over Miami Central last week. Behind a strong defensive effort, the Dreadnaughts came away with a very solid win and move into the top five teams in the state. Week 3 against Lake Mary will be another Top 25 test.
6. Mandarin (1-0)
A dominating Week 1 performance right out of the gates will do it. Mandarin made easy work of Creekside, cruising to a 57-13 victory. The Mustangs deservingly so, move up in our rankings.
7. Armwood (1-0)
The Armwood Hawks are for real. After a 51-20 destruction of Miami Norland back in the preseason, they followed it up with a 42-19 thumping of Gaither. Expect the Hawks to have a real chance at running the table during the regular season.
8. Venice (1-0)
Many thought there might be a letdown in Week 1 by Venice against Tampa Bay Tech because of the way the start of last season went. Instead, the Indians looked sharp in a 63-40 win over a very talented Tampa Bay Tech team. Now, they’ll welcome Teddy Bridgewater and Miami Northwestern into town.
9. Lake Mary (1-0)
When you can pour on 49 points against a Matt DuBuc-coached Cardinal Gibbons team, you know you’re doing something right. Lake Mary beat Cardinal Gibbons 49-20 in the Broward County Classic and the matchup with Lakeland on Sep. 6th looms even larger now.
10. Miami Central (0-1)
Expectations are always high for the nine-time state champion Rockets. Miami Central fell 16-8 to Lakeland at home, which was a game marred by mistakes by the Rockets. There’s no time to wallow in the loss as Miami Central takes on Miami Edison on Saturday.
11. Plantation American Heritage (0-1)
Of all the teams, Plantation American Heritage came up flat in the team’s 37-28 loss to Milton (GA). Quarterback Dia Bell (Texas commitment) couldn’t get much going through the air, but running back Byron Louis did show he will be a force against a stout Eagles’ front seven.
12. Jones (0-0)
The Fighting Tigers make their way up the rankings, not for what they didn’t get to do in Week 1, but because of what they did do in the preseason. Jones put on a show at Camping World Stadium and beat Sanford Seminole 43-21. This week, Jones will host Timber Creek, with Mother Nature cooperating of course.
13. Clearwater Central Catholic (1-0)
Our apologies to Clearwater Central Catholic. Unranked to begin the season, they make the meteoric jump to No. 13 after defeating previous No. 6 Berkeley Prep, who was also nationally ranked. Now Chris Harvey’s crew welcomes a young, but talented Sebring team into town.
14. Miami Northwestern (1-0)
What a high school football head coaching debut for Teddy Bridgewater. The former NFL quarterback led his alma mater to a 45-0 thrashing of Coconut Creek to begin his coaching tenure. His program has another test this week against Venice at Powell Davis Stadium. Get your popcorn ready.
15. St. Augustine (1-0)
The Yellow Jackets get a couple games they can ease into and breathe easy before a Sep. 6 tilt against Bolles. That is easily St. Augustine’s toughest test early in the season. St. Augustine opened with a 42-6 win over Palatka.
16. Berkeley Prep (0-1)
Berkeley Prep opened up last season with a 21-14 loss to Clearwater Central Catholic and then went ahead to win the Class 2M state championship. The Buccaneers fell to CCC 28-14 in Week 1 and will look to get back on track against Sarasota Booker this week.
17. Miami Norland (1-0)
We dropped Miami Norland down because of what happened before the season began. A 51-20 beat down by Armwood in the preseason classic gave a reality check that the Vikings are not what they were a season ago. Still talented, they’ll be eyeing a Sep. 13 date with Miami Northwestern.
18. Sanford Seminole (0-0)
Not much to say about the Seminoles as their Week 1 game against Robinson was cancelled due to a bus situation with the Knights. They’ll take the field officially this week against Heritage.
19. Buchholz (1-0)
It was really hard to read Buchholz after a somewhat uninspiring 7-2 win over Spruce Creek in the preseason. Going into Booster Stadium in Ocala and coming away with a 24-7 win is much more like it.
20. Monarch (1-0)
We’ve got to give our flowers out to the Monarch Knights as they were the only Broward County team in the showcase that came away with a win against an out-of-state opponent. Monarch defeated Peachtree Ridge 30-29 in a thriller, led by the heroics of wide receiver Samari Reed.
21. Columbus (1-0)
That was a close one. Columbus opened up the season with a close call on Thursday night of last week, winning 17-14 over a fiesty Southridge bunch. The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Dave Dunn’s crew.
22. Bishop Verot (1-0)
After getting shellacked by St. Thomas Aquinas in the preseason kickoff classic, Bishop Verot bounced back in Week 1 in a wild 48-34 win over Jesuit. If anything else, we know the Vikings can put up a bunch of points on just about anyone.
23. Plant (1-0)
Plant head coach Hank Brown has this Panthers’ team continuing their ascension up the state ladder. A 28-14 victory over Carrollwood Day to start the season help validate this is a solid, all around team.
24. Naples (1-0)
In seeing Naples back in the spring against Venice, the Golden Eagles have something cooking in the 239. Yes, that’s the mantra every year, but this Rick Martin team has a different vibe to it. A 47-14 win over Sarasota Riverview was impressive.
25. Niceville (1-0)
Niceville enters the Top 25 chat after picking up a 35-28 win over previous No. 25 South Sumter. Connor Mathews, a Navarre transfer, rushed for 233 yards in the victory.
On the outside looking in: Apopka, Bartram Trail, Benjamin, Bishop Moore, Bolles, Bradford, Cardinal Newman, Cardinal Gibbons, Cardinal Newman, Carrollwood Day, Choctawhatchee, Clearwater Central Catholic, Coconut Creek, Delray Beach Atlantic, Dunbar, Eau Gallie, Edgewater, Escambia, Golden Gate, Kissimmee Osceola, Lincoln, First Baptist Academy, FSU High, Hawthorne, Jesuit, Lake Wales, Manatee, Miami Booker T. Washington, Miami Edison, Miami Northwestern, Miami Palmetto, Mitchell, Newberry, Palm Beach Central, Pensacola Catholic, Port Charlotte, Raines, Sarasota Booker, Sebring, Treasure Coast, Union County, Vanguard, Vero Beach, Western, West Orange, Wiregrass Ranch
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl